Coronavirus: Wales vs Scotland in Six Nations postponed

Wales' Six Nations match against Scotland on Saturday has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed.

"The Welsh Rugby Union has maintained an open dialogue with, and continued to seek advice and direction from, the National Assembly for Wales and other stakeholders, including the Six Nations, on this fast-moving issue," a statement says.

"Whilst medical advice remains consistent, we have decided that it is in the best interests of supporters, players and staff to fall in line with recent measures taken across the UK and global sports industries.

"The WRU would like to thank all parties for their counsel on the subject and will make further announcements with respect to rescheduling the fixture in the coming days."

Earlier on Friday, Welsh Rugby Union released a statement saying the match would go ahead, but they have now changed their decision due to the virus.

This comes after all other Six Nations fixtures scheduled for this weekend were postponed earlier this week and last week.



As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Sky Sports News will broadcast three special programmes on Friday at 5pm, 6pm and 10pm (UK time) - Coronavirus In Sport