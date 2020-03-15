Coronavirus: Gallagher Premiership set to be suspended

Premiership Rugby is set to be suspended due to the continued threat of Coronavirus

The Gallagher Premiership will be suspended in the next couple of days due to increasing concerns over coronavirus, Sky Sports News has been told.

Many sporting events around the world have either already been played behind closed doors, postponed or cancelled as COVID-19 continues to spread.

It has already led to the postponement of the Six Nations with the Pro14 also suspended indefinitely - although a number of domestic rugby fixtures in England continued over the weekend.

Clubs will discuss a number of next steps on Monday, with Sunday's Premiership Rugby Cup final already cancelled

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: "The welfare of fans, players and staff is our first concern and it's crucial to get these important decisions right.

"We are working closely with our own medical experts, DCMS and Public Health England and our clubs. That advice will allow us and our club to make a well-informed decision in the coming days.

"Today's Premiership Rugby Cup final has been postponed, so it's sensible to wait for the latest advice so we can make an informed decision for the rest of the season in the coming days".

0:39 A public service health message from Sky Sports News. A public service health message from Sky Sports News.

Coronavirus - key sporting developments