Coronavirus: Gallagher Premiership set to be suspended
Last Updated: 15/03/20 3:47pm
The Gallagher Premiership will be suspended in the next couple of days due to increasing concerns over coronavirus, Sky Sports News has been told.
Many sporting events around the world have either already been played behind closed doors, postponed or cancelled as COVID-19 continues to spread.
It has already led to the postponement of the Six Nations with the Pro14 also suspended indefinitely - although a number of domestic rugby fixtures in England continued over the weekend.
Clubs will discuss a number of next steps on Monday, with Sunday's Premiership Rugby Cup final already cancelled
A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: "The welfare of fans, players and staff is our first concern and it's crucial to get these important decisions right.
"We are working closely with our own medical experts, DCMS and Public Health England and our clubs. That advice will allow us and our club to make a well-informed decision in the coming days.
"Today's Premiership Rugby Cup final has been postponed, so it's sensible to wait for the latest advice so we can make an informed decision for the rest of the season in the coming days".
Coronavirus - key sporting developments
- Premier League, EFL, FA Cup and Women's Super League suspended
- Champions League and Europa League matches postponed
- England Test series in Sri Lanka postponed
- Golf's Players Championship is cancelled
- F1 cancels Australian GP
- Coronavirus: NFL teams suspend travel
- NBA season suspended "until further notice"
- Euro 2020 likely to be postponed by UEFA
- ATP Tour suspended for six weeks
- PRO14 season postponed until further notice