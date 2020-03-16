Coronavirus: Premier League to extend talks into next week

Premier League clubs are expected to extend talks into next week over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

An emergency meeting will take place on Thursday, as clubs assess the ongoing ramifications, including how to fulfil the remainder of fixtures this season.

The meeting will follow Tuesday's talks involving UEFA and the likely postponement of Euro 2020.

The Premier League are not expected to offer a recommendation on the call involving European football executives and the European Leagues.

Sky Sports News has been told this week's club conference call is part of ongoing conversations and discussions with clubs.

Premier League games have been suspended until at least 4 April.

