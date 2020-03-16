Bryan Swanson
Chief Reporter, Sky Sports News
Coronavirus: Premier League to extend talks into next week
PL emergency meeting to take place on Thursday
Last Updated: 16/03/20 5:15pm
Premier League clubs are expected to extend talks into next week over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
An emergency meeting will take place on Thursday, as clubs assess the ongoing ramifications, including how to fulfil the remainder of fixtures this season.
The meeting will follow Tuesday's talks involving UEFA and the likely postponement of Euro 2020.
Sky Sports News has been told this week's club conference call is part of ongoing conversations and discussions with clubs.
Premier League games have been suspended until at least 4 April.
Coronavirus - key sporting developments
- Premier League, EFL, FA Cup and Women's Super League suspended
- Champions League and Europa League matches postponed
- England Test series in Sri Lanka postponed
- Golf's Players Championship is cancelled
- F1 cancels Australian GP
- Coronavirus: NFL teams suspend travel
- NBA season suspended "until further notice"
- Euro 2020 likely to be postponed by UEFA
- ATP Tour suspended for six weeks
- PRO14 season postponed until further notice