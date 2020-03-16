Coronavirus: FIFA reviewing impact on player contracts

Willian's contract at Stamford Bridge runs out on June 30

FIFA is reviewing the impact of postponed fixtures on player contracts and registrations following the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body of world football is holding talks over ramifications to the game, including players who may be asked to complete domestic seasons out of contract.

Each FIFA member association must define two official registration periods for each season of professional men's and women's football.

"FIFA is analysing the current situation and the potential impact it may have on all areas of football, including player contracts," a FIFA spokesperson told Sky Sports News. "More information will follow in due course."

A number of players have their contract at Premier League clubs expiring on June 30, including Chelsea winger Willian, Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic and Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen.

In England and Scotland, the men's transfer window is scheduled to open on June 10 and close on September 1.

Tottenham centre-back Jan Vertonghen is another Premier League player set to be out of contract in the summer

In England, the women's transfer window is set to open on June 19 and close on September 10, while in Scotland that window is expected to open on July 1 and close on July 31.

The Football Association and Scottish Football Association have yet to say whether they intend to change the dates of this summer's transfer windows.

