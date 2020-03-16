Coronavirus: Champions League and Europa League-deciding mini tournaments one option to be put forward by UEFA
Suggestion to conclude competitions over a handful of days, in one or two cities, among ideas to be discussed in conference calls on Tuesday
Last Updated: 16/03/20 12:56pm
Mini tournaments to decide the Champions League and Europa League this season will be options on the table when UEFA convene on Tuesday.
European football's governing body will hold a series of conference calls to decide on issues that have arisen because of the impact coronavirus is having on the sporting calendar.
- Coronavirus live updates
- How could the Premier League resume?
- Sky Sports working to deliver rescheduled events
A number of options will be presented to ease fixture congestion, all coming with their own consequences for domestic and international football over the rest of this year and 2021.
Another option is expected to include having just one leg for the Champions League and Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals this season.
Although it is understood no option is off-limits, UEFA is keen for all leagues to be finished to determine promotion, relegation, who are champions, and who has qualified for future European club competitions.
A complete shutdown of European football this summer is the least-favoured option, while Europe's governing body would still need clubs and associations to agree to any changes.
Playing the remaining Champions League and Europa League games over a handful of days, in one or two cities, would minimise travel and potentially cause the least disruption to leagues.
As Sky Sports News reported last week, Euro 2020 appears likely to be postponed by UEFA's Executive Committee.
Tuesday's conference calls will involve representatives of UEFA's 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro.
Coronavirus - key sporting developments
- Premier League, EFL, FA Cup and Women's Super League suspended
- Champions League and Europa League matches postponed
- England Test series in Sri Lanka postponed
- Golf's Players Championship is cancelled
- F1 cancels Australian GP
- Coronavirus: NFL teams suspend travel
- NBA season suspended "until further notice"
- Euro 2020 likely to be postponed by UEFA
- ATP Tour suspended for six weeks
- PRO14 season postponed until further notice