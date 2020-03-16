Coronavirus: Champions League and Europa League-deciding mini tournaments one option to be put forward by UEFA

The Champions League could be decided by a mini tournament, should that prove to be UEFA's preferred option

Mini tournaments to decide the Champions League and Europa League this season will be options on the table when UEFA convene on Tuesday.

European football's governing body will hold a series of conference calls to decide on issues that have arisen because of the impact coronavirus is having on the sporting calendar.

A number of options will be presented to ease fixture congestion, all coming with their own consequences for domestic and international football over the rest of this year and 2021.

Another option is expected to include having just one leg for the Champions League and Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals this season.

Although it is understood no option is off-limits, UEFA is keen for all leagues to be finished to determine promotion, relegation, who are champions, and who has qualified for future European club competitions.

3:47 The future of European football this summer will be decided by four conference calls on Tuesday The future of European football this summer will be decided by four conference calls on Tuesday

A complete shutdown of European football this summer is the least-favoured option, while Europe's governing body would still need clubs and associations to agree to any changes.

Playing the remaining Champions League and Europa League games over a handful of days, in one or two cities, would minimise travel and potentially cause the least disruption to leagues.

Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund's Champions League last-16 second-leg tie was played behind closed doors in France

As Sky Sports News reported last week, Euro 2020 appears likely to be postponed by UEFA's Executive Committee.

Tuesday's conference calls will involve representatives of UEFA's 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro.

Coronavirus - key sporting developments