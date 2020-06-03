ANZ Premiership netball live on Sky Sports in June

Central Pulse are the defending champions and meet Stars in Round Two

The ANZ Premiership in New Zealand is set to resume on June 19, with every match of the 10-week competition being shown live on Sky Sports.

The 2020 season was paused after just one round due to the coronavirus pandemic, however with New Zealand now moving to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, the competition is able to resume.

All matches will be closed to spectators and are being played at one central venue - Auckland's Netball Centre.

The teams closest to the venue will commute by road, with chartered flights being scheduled for those further away to ensure safe travel.

ANZ Premiership Fixtures - Round Two [Live on Sky Sports Mix] Friday, June 19 Magic vs Mystics 8am (BST) Saturday, June 20 Steel vs Tactix 8am (BST) Sunday, June 21 Stars vs Pulse 6am (BST) Monday, June 22 Stars vs Tactix 8am (BST)

The action will recommence with Round Two; Magic facing Mystics will launch the revived season and every match will be shown live on Sky Sports. A selection will also be streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

All six ANZ Premiership teams will have their eyes firmly fixed on the Final Series which will take place on Sunday, August 23. On that day, there will be a triple-header of matches with contests determined by standings after the previous eight rounds.

Central Pulse are the defending champions and have a wealth of Silver Ferns players within their ranks including Karin Burger, Katrina Rore and Ameliaranne Ekenasio.

Fellow internationals, Jane Watson and Kimiora Poi line-up for Tactix with the former Celtic Dragons shooter, Kalifa McCollin, running out for Southern Steel.

With the news that the Constellation Cup series will be going ahead after the conclusion of the ANZ Premiership and Suncorp Super Netball seasons, every New Zealand player will know that Dame Noeline Taurua will be watching them closely.