ANZ Premiership Netball 2020: Fixtures and results
Matches live on Sky Sports Mix on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings from June 19, with a selection also streamed on YouTube
By Sky Sports Netball
Last Updated: 10/06/20 4:02pm
The ANZ Premiership restarts on Friday, June 19 and you can watch every match of the competition live on Sky Sports.
The first round was completed back in the middle of March before the competition was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After New Zealand moved to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, the competition's restart was confirmed. The early contests are due to be played at Auckland Netball Centre behind closed doors, but further discussions are being had about matches returning to franchises' home stadiums with crowds, following the move to Alert Level 1.
All of 2020 season will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix. There will also be repeats at later times and a selection will also be streamed live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.
Round Two
Magic vs Mystics - Friday, June 19 at 8am
Steel vs Tactix - Saturday, June 20 at 8am
Stars vs Pulse - Sunday, June 21 at 6am
Stars vs Tactix - Monday, June 22 at 8am
Round Three
Tactix vs Magic - Friday, June 26 at 8am
Mystics vs Steel - Saturday, June 27 at 8am
Stars vs Steel - Sunday, June 28 at 6am
Pulse vs Mystics - Monday, June 29 at 8am
Round Four
Mystics vs Tactix - Friday, July 3 at 8am
Pulse vs Steel - Saturday, July 4 at 8am
Pulse vs Magic - Sunday, July 5 at 6am
Magic vs Stars - Monday, July 6 at 8am
Round Five
Pulse vs Steel - Friday, July 10 at 8am
Steel vs Stars - Saturday, July 11 at 8am
Stars vs Magic - Sunday, July 12 at 6am
Tactix vs Mystics - Sunday, July 12 at 8am
Tactix vs Magic - Monday, July 13 at 8am
Round Six
Mystics vs Stars - Friday, July 17 at 8am
Pulse vs Mystics - Saturday, July 18 at 8am
Pulse vs Tactix - Sunday, July 19 at 6am
Steel vs Magic - Sunday, July 19 at 8am
Steel vs Tactix - Monday, July 20 at 8am
Super Netball 2020 to start August 1
Suncorp Super Netball's 2020 season in Australia have announced a start date of August 1 and a full 60-match season will be completed.
Round Seven
Pulse vs Magic - Friday, July 24 at 8am
Pulse vs Stars - Saturday, July 25 at 8am
Tactix vs Stars - Sunday, July 26 at 6am
Steel vs Mystics - Sunday, July 26 at 8am
Mystics vs Magic - Monday, July 27 at 8am
Round Eight
Stars vs Tactix - Friday, July 31 at 8am
Magic vs Tactix - Saturday, August 1 at 8am
Mystics vs Pulse - Sunday, August 2 at 6am
Magic vs Steel - Sunday, August 2 at 8am
Stars vs Steel - Monday, August 3 at 8am
Round Nine
Mystics vs Tactix - Friday, August 7 at 8am
Pulse vs Tactix - Saturday, August 8 at 8am
Pulse vs Steel - Sunday, August 9 at 6am
Stars vs Magic - Sunday, August 9 at 8am
Steel vs Mystics - Monday, August 10 at 8am
Round 10
Stars vs Pulse - Friday, August 14 at 8am
Magic vs Pulse - Saturday, August 15 at 8am
Steel vs Tactix - Sunday, August 16 at 6am
Magic vs Mystics - Sunday, August 16 at 8am
Mystics vs Stars - Monday, August 17 at 8am
Finals Series - Saturday, August 23
5th place vs 6th place - 4am
3rd place vs 4th place - 6am
1st place vs 2nd place - 8am