ANZ Premiership Netball 2020: Fixtures and results

All matches will be live on Sky Sports and a selection will be streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel

The ANZ Premiership restarts on Friday, June 19 and you can watch every match of the competition live on Sky Sports.

The first round was completed back in the middle of March before the competition was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After New Zealand moved to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, the competition's restart was confirmed. The early contests are due to be played at Auckland Netball Centre behind closed doors, but further discussions are being had about matches returning to franchises' home stadiums with crowds, following the move to Alert Level 1.

All of 2020 season will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix. There will also be repeats at later times and a selection will also be streamed live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Round Two

Magic vs Mystics - Friday, June 19 at 8am

Steel vs Tactix - Saturday, June 20 at 8am

Stars vs Pulse - Sunday, June 21 at 6am

Stars vs Tactix - Monday, June 22 at 8am

Round Three

Tactix vs Magic - Friday, June 26 at 8am

Mystics vs Steel - Saturday, June 27 at 8am

Stars vs Steel - Sunday, June 28 at 6am

Pulse vs Mystics - Monday, June 29 at 8am

Round Four

Mystics vs Tactix - Friday, July 3 at 8am

Pulse vs Steel - Saturday, July 4 at 8am

Pulse vs Magic - Sunday, July 5 at 6am

Magic vs Stars - Monday, July 6 at 8am

Central Pulse are the reigning champions after winning a first title last year

Round Five

Pulse vs Steel - Friday, July 10 at 8am

Steel vs Stars - Saturday, July 11 at 8am

Stars vs Magic - Sunday, July 12 at 6am

Tactix vs Mystics - Sunday, July 12 at 8am

Tactix vs Magic - Monday, July 13 at 8am

Round Six

Mystics vs Stars - Friday, July 17 at 8am

Pulse vs Mystics - Saturday, July 18 at 8am

Pulse vs Tactix - Sunday, July 19 at 6am

Steel vs Magic - Sunday, July 19 at 8am

Steel vs Tactix - Monday, July 20 at 8am

Round Seven

Pulse vs Magic - Friday, July 24 at 8am

Pulse vs Stars - Saturday, July 25 at 8am

Tactix vs Stars - Sunday, July 26 at 6am

Steel vs Mystics - Sunday, July 26 at 8am

Mystics vs Magic - Monday, July 27 at 8am

Round Eight

Stars vs Tactix - Friday, July 31 at 8am

Magic vs Tactix - Saturday, August 1 at 8am

Mystics vs Pulse - Sunday, August 2 at 6am

Magic vs Steel - Sunday, August 2 at 8am

Stars vs Steel - Monday, August 3 at 8am

The Silver Ferns are the reigning world champions and all athelete play in the ANZ Premiership

Round Nine

Mystics vs Tactix - Friday, August 7 at 8am

Pulse vs Tactix - Saturday, August 8 at 8am

Pulse vs Steel - Sunday, August 9 at 6am

Stars vs Magic - Sunday, August 9 at 8am

Steel vs Mystics - Monday, August 10 at 8am

Round 10

Stars vs Pulse - Friday, August 14 at 8am

Magic vs Pulse - Saturday, August 15 at 8am

Steel vs Tactix - Sunday, August 16 at 6am

Magic vs Mystics - Sunday, August 16 at 8am

Mystics vs Stars - Monday, August 17 at 8am

Finals Series - Saturday, August 23

5th place vs 6th place - 4am

3rd place vs 4th place - 6am

1st place vs 2nd place - 8am