ANZ Premiership: Round Four preview

Round Four is the first of the defending champions' double weekends

The defending champions Central Pulse are one of two sides preparing for a double header of matches in Round Four of the ANZ Premiership.

The Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic are the other franchise taking to court twice this weekend at Auckland Netball Centre, and the two will meet on Sunday.

Every match of the round, and the 2020 season, will be shown live on Sky Sports and Round Four commences on Friday with the Mystics taking on the Tactix at 8am.

ANZ Premiership Fixtures - Round Four [Live on Sky Sports] Frdiay, July 3 Mystics vs Tactix 8am (BST) Saturday, July 4 Pulse vs Steel 6am (BST) Sunday, July 5 Pulse vs Magic 6am (BST) Monday, July 6 Magic vs Stars 8am (BST)

Mystics vs Tactix - Friday at 8am [Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix]

The Mystics just fell off at the end of their Round Three match but pushing the Pulse throughout should fire them up as opposed to knock their confidence down.

For the Tactix, Jane Watson and Temalisi Fakahokotau should impose themselves from the first whistle and it will be fascinating to see how the Mystics' teenage shooters handle such prowess against them.

Both teams will approach this encounter knowing they need to put out a full 48-minute performance in order to take home the spoils, and that knowledge should produce some exceptional netball.

Key Player: Since returning to competitive action, Peta Toeava has excelled and has owned the court in Auckland. This natural WA is a joy to watch; she feeds Grace Nweke with ease, has buckets of tricks at her disposal and makes every one look effortless.

Pulse vs Steel - Saturday at 6am [Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix]

The Southern Steel finally secured their first win of the season in Round Three and although the Pulse were pushed by the Mystics, the defending champions present a real challenge for the visitors.

The Steel's attack-end looked much more fluid last weekend and that's something they will need to deliver again on Saturday. Both shooters must find mark with their shots and across the board, they will need to keep the penalty count against them low.

With the standards the Pulse set for themselves, you expect they will have had a driven week in training and Yvette McCausland-Durie's side will be out to prove a point on court.

Key Player: In Round Three, Tiana Metuarau's introduction was game-changing for the Pulse as the 19-year-old did exactly what McCausland-Durie asked her to. With matches on consecutive days, the Pulse will need to use their full squad and Metuarau should be approaching this weekend with a smile on her face and feeling confident.

Pulse vs Magic - Sunday at 6am [Live on Sky Sports Mix]

Fitness is something that the Pulse pride themselves on, they are known for their ability to grind out teams so two matches in the space of two days should not be an issue for them.

Since the competition's restart, the Magic have not been able to find a positive rhythm or complete performances. Patience will be their buzz word during this match as they need to ensure they can make the most of the ball that they have.

Key Player: The Magic's defensive end have a lot to handle with Ameliaranne Ekenasio pulling the strings for Pulse, so keep a watchful eye on the output of Holly Fowler and Erena Mikaere.

Magic vs Stars - Monday at 8am [Live on Sky Sports Main Event, Arena and Mix]

For the Magic, this final match of the weekend will be about learning from the one prior and adapting to a different opponent. For the Stars, it will be about finally getting out on court after watching the previous three matches and ensuring they're fresh.

Experience lies in the mid-court for both of these teams. and this has the potential to be a real battle of wills as Grace Kara and Samantha Winders face-off directly against each other.

Each will look to lead by example and across both sides, cool heads will be needed especially if it goes down to the wire.

Key Player: Kelsey McPhee and Abigail Latu-Meafou need to step up in the Magic's shooting end against the inf-rom Kate Burley and Storm Purvis.