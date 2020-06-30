Australia submit bid to host the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney

Australia celebrate winning the 2015 Netball World Cup

Netball Australia have submitted its official bid to hosting the 2027 World Cup in Sydney.

In what will be Netball Australia's 100th anniversary, the World Cup will bring together 16 nations for 10 days of non-stop action.

If the bid is successful, it will be the third time that Australia will host the World Cup in Sydney (1991 and 2015), with the Diamonds claiming the gold medal at both events.

Australia also hosted the Netball World Cup in Perth in 1967.

2027 will be Netball Australia's 100th anniversary so it would be an honour to host the global netball community in Sydney to help us celebrate this significant milestone. Australia CEO Marne Fechner

"Having last hosted the Netball World Cup in Sydney in 2015, we've experienced first-hand the incredibly far-reaching impact that an event of this calibre can have on a nation. The legacy for women's sport and netball, both within our region and for the global netball family, was significant," said Netball Australia CEO Marne Fechner.

"Our vision for 2027 is to deliver the most successful women's world cup of the modern era; one that powers a lasting global legacy for netball and women, showcases the game's best athletes and welcomes the international netball family to Sydney yet again.

"2027 will be Netball Australia's 100th anniversary so it would be an honour to host the global netball community in Sydney to help us celebrate this significant milestone - to recognise how far netball in Australia and around the world has come.

"Last week we celebrated the fantastic news Australia and New Zealand will host the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023. Let's hope we continue that winning way with our compelling bid and bring the world's best netballers back to Sydney, Australia in 2027."

The International Netball Federation will announce the winning host nation of Netball World Cup 2027 by the end of this year.