ANZ Premiership: Round 10 cancelled, matches declared as draws

Round 10 of the ANZ Premiership will not be played

Netball New Zealand has cancelled the final round of the regular ANZ Premiership and declared the matches as drawn games due to the change in coronavirus alert levels.

With Auckland in Alert Level 3 and the rest of New Zealand at Alert Level 2, it was determined that the last round - which had no bearing on the final placings for the Finals Series on 23 August - would not be played and all teams will be awarded two competition points for their respective matches.

The matches were due to take place from August 14 to August 17 across the country in New Zealand.

"Decisions like these are never easy to make but we felt it was in the best interest of safety and equity for all teams that we didn't contest the last round," Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said.

"There was no material impact on the placings heading into the ANZ Premiership Final Series so it made sense to declare these games drawn.

"We have been fortunate to play as many weeks of netball, in front of live crowds, for as long as we have.

"But now is the time for us to play our part in keeping the country safe and we will be reviewing future decisions over the coming days."

Wyllie said they would be assessing the Finals Series, which is due to take place on August 23 in Invercargill, once they had received more guidance from the Ministry of Health and New Zealand Government later in the week.

In Round Nine the Tactix booked their place in the ANZ Premiership Grand Final and will face the defending champions the Pulse to decide the 2020 winner.

The Mystics and Stars are locked in for the play-off for third and fourth, while the Seel and Magic will contest the play-off for fifth and sixth place.