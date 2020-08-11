Tamsin Greenway: Central Pulse, the Super Shot and England's return to training

Greenway looks at how to beat the defending ANZ Premiership champions as well as sharing her take on Super Netball's Super Shot

This week, I'm going to start in the ANZ Premiership and talk about the defending champions; Central Pulse.

Since the competition returned in late June, Yvette McCausland-Durie's side have been the out-and-out team to beat. After their first match back, it was clear that across the court they were a step above everyone else. I felt there was only one other team who could really match up against them; the Northern Mystics.

Fast-forward to Round Eight and Mystics ran out 44-42 winners over Pulse and were the first side to beat them in the competition since last season.

As the season has progressed it's been interesting to see how teams have tried to combat Pulse and one area that has been essential is having a confident GA. Katrina Rore is such a dominant force at GD and with Karin Burger alongside her in that end third, any team who didn't have a GA stepping up for the full 48 minutes, I felt had no chance.

That's why it was incredible that the Mystics were able to secure their scalp whilst still having uncertainties around all three of their young and upcoming GA's; Asher Grapes, Saviour Tui and Filda Vui.

However, it's all about match-ups and Pulse's weaknesses were highlighted in defeat. The flair of Peta Toeava pinging ball, time and time again over the top of Kelly Jury to Grace Nweke, meant the GA's work was limited, and was more about keeping Rore busy.

The Tactix, who are now confirmed as Pulse's opponents in the Grand Final on August 23 will have watched the Mystics' Round Eight victory carefully.

The Pulse suffered their second defeat of the season on Monday

To beat Pulse you need to have a rock-solid game plan, one which includes your GA taking full charge against Rore but also your own GD keeping Ameliaranne Ekenasio quiet.

Ekenasio only put up 20 goals from 28 attempts in her side's first defeat of the season, which played a huge part in their loss. Interestingly, she didn't play in their second loss to Tactix on Monday.

The Silver Fern is one of the best in the world and to get on top of Pulse, you need to put her off her stride, something that Phoenix Karaka managed to do, and no doubt something Watson will be keen to do when they meet again.

The Tactix will of course have been pleased with their victory over the Pulse on Monday but they won't hang their hat on it, as an indication to how the Grand Final will go.

They know that McCausland-Durie wasn't able to field her strongest seven, and the title was not on the line. When it comes to the crunch Tactix will need to step up again and with Te Paea Selby-Ricket at GA and Watson at GD, they might just be able to do it.

Young players taking their chances

Maddy Gordon has excelled this season

Last week, it was announced that the Netball World Youth Cup 2021, which was due to be held in Fiji next June, has been postponed. I know that I won't be the only one who was upset by that news, despite it being extremely understandable given the global situation.

When you look back at the Netball World Youth Cup, historically it's a place where so many of the game's superstars have made their mark.

After a senior World Cup you often get a building year. I have loved watching how teams have been embracing their young players in the ANZ Premiership and Suncorp Super Netball leagues, and how teams' young players are transitioning seamlessly to elite-level netball.

Since New Zealand took back their own league, they've been known for bringing their young players through early. This year, with bigger squads and rolling subs in Super Netball, the Australian sides are also pushing younger players forwards too.

Tippah Dwan made her Super Netball debut in Round One

I've been really impressed with so many; Tippah Dwan and Kim Jenner at the Queensland Firebirds and I absolutely love the confidence of Nyah Allen at Collingwood Magpies. Also, Lauren Moore at the NSW Swifts and Georgie Horjus at Thunderbirds have shone; they've all proved just how much depth there is in the squads.

Over in New Zealand, so many that have really stepped up; the whole Mystics attack line and Maddy Gordon at Pulse have grabbed their opportunities with both hands.

When you've had star players in the sport for so long, you always wonder who is ever going to be able to step into their shoes and take their place? Now, we're seeing so much talent coming through, it becomes really exciting again.

Sadly, this was the season where we would have seen that happen in the Vitality Netball Superleague too. However during this break I think that there are lessons that we can take from the southern hemisphere to look at how we can better prepare our young players for elite competition.

We need to learn and understand how countries like New Zealand and Australia are getting their younger players ready so well that they step onto a Suncorp Super Netball court or an ANZ Premiership court and look instantly at home.

The Super Shot

The shooters have been under intense scrutiny

Of course, it wouldn't be a column without reflecting on the new Super Shot, which has now been in place for two full rounds.

When Nat Medhurst came on Off The Court just before the start of Suncorp's season, she said that it was an embarrassingly easy distance to get the two-points from. But, when you look at the percentages of the shooters on Super Shots, they're nowhere near the standards you'd expect.

It just goes to show that, as a GA/GS you can practice that distance all day long, but the environment of a competition changes things and can disrupt everything to do with that shot.

Shooters we've come to expect to shoot from distance like Roses favourites Helen Housby and Jo Harten haven't consistently nailed the two pointer, equally shooters who are used to be under the post like Jhaniele Fowler put up some corkers but also had some air balls too. There's huge inconsistency on the shots right now!

It backs up the fact that shooting from distance is an art form that we've lost from the game, and I like that we're trying to bring it back.

Before the season many people were exclaiming that Super Shot would ruin matches, but I don't think it has been the disaster many predicted it to be and actually, it doesn't bother me. There are actually other things which are frustrating me more right now in Super Netball; like the timeouts and the constant rolling subs. Tamsin Greenway

The teams who have used the Super Shot naturally, are the ones who have thrived. They are the ones who haven't forced it or moved away from their tactical game plan or initial attacking structure. Instead they've just played the game, got a feel for it and taken the Super Shot when it's been on. That's so important and I think should be the way forwards, tactically.

Elite players back in training

Finally, it was great to see that England's Vitality Roses are back training together in Loughborough. Obviously, from a Scotland point of view I'd love to be with my players right now, but we're still a few weeks behind and are keeping a very close eye on the government restrictions and advice.

We're aiming to get back in September if we can and I know we're all feeling the same emotions and frustrations about not being able to do the thing that we love.

Behind the scenes, there's so much hard work going on and we are all trying to work together internationally to make sure that competitions will happen and get back in the diary.

The Roses restarting as an elite programme, has given us all a little glimmer of hope that we'll be back soon too; whether you play for your country or your local side.

For now, we all need to keep the conversation about netball going, support all aspects and keep on doing our bit to maintain and raise netball's profile.