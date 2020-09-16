England international George Fisher joins NZ's Southern Steel for 2021 season

George Fisher is heading over to New Zealand to continue her development

England international George Fisher has joined the Southern Steel in New Zealand for the 2021 ANZ Premiership season.

Fisher has been part of the England Netball set-up since the age of 14 and made her senior debut as a teenager at the age of 19.

At Vitality Netball Superleague level, she has been instrumental for both Wasps Netball and Saracens Mavericks and now heads further afield to continue her professional development.

The ANZ Premiership contains some of the best defenders in the world, including Silver Ferns Jane Watson and Katrina Rore, and a place within Regina Bloxham's squad will enable Fisher to test herself against the best.

So extremely proud of you @GeorginaFisher4 take good care of her @SteelNetball 🖤❤️ https://t.co/kuFYAym8md — Kathryn Ratnapala (@katratnapala) September 16, 2020

"George is a tall girl who is really solid with what she's doing - safe with the ball in hand and has a beautiful shot," Fisher's new head coach Bloxham said.

"I think she's going to add some real value to our side. She's got the all the qualities we were looking for and she's going to be awesome."

During the 2020 ANZ Premiership season, the Steel were hit badly in their shooting circle as both Jen O'Connell and Georgia Heffernan suffered nasty and long-term ACL injuries.

The duo remain on the sidelines and with Trinidad & Tobago shooter Kalifa McCollin returning home, astute recruitment was key for the former ANZ Premiership champions.

Yes @GeorginaFisher4 👊🏼

amazing news!

Congrats on a new adventure. Another reason to be following the @ANZPremiership 👏🏼 https://t.co/lDBSN5SSIV — Tamsin Greenway (@tamsingreenway) September 16, 2020

"It was tough going into the contracting for the 2021 season after losing two shooters to ACLs and Gina [Crampton] moving north," Lana Winders, Southern Steel CEO said.

"It's been a recruitment drive like no other. At the shooting end they are new and young but possess strong elite netball experience.

"Whilst our midcourt welcomes two new midcourt specialists and our defence end will be familiar to Steel fans with the addition of a new third circle defender to complete the team."

Silver Ferns midcourter Shannon Saunders and last season's co-captain Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit will lead the Steel in 2021 and like Fisher, Tiana Metuarau is a notable signing.

Metuarau joins as an ANZ Premiership winner after being part of Central Pulse's victory last season.

During their campaign she was famed for the way in which she was able to change a match from the bench, but is likely to be looking to secure a starting berth within her new side.

Southern Steel Squad: Taneisha Fifita, George Fisher, Kate Heffernan, Tiana Metuarau, Kiana Pelasio, Shannon Saunders, Renee Savai'inaea, Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit, Ali Wilshier, Sarahpheinna Woulf *

* subject to eligibility criteria