Vitality Netball Superleague: Emma Dovey leads Manchester Thunder in 2021

The franchise have secured the services of their captain for another season

Emma Dovey will lead Manchester Thunder for the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The defender will be at the helm for a fourth consecutive season and becomes the fourth player to be announced ahead of the outfit's new campaign.

Alongside Dovey, Caroline O'Hanlon and two younger Thunder players - Berri Neil and Lois Pearson - have been confirmed and all are eager to pick up where they left off in 2020.

"We are now hungry more than ever to get back out there and show everyone what we can do as a squad," Dovey said.

"We had a brilliant start last year, and I am beyond excited to get back into the Black and Yellow this year. I feel incredibly lucky to act as a captain to a squad with such amazingly talented young players."

After taking the title in 2019, Thunder are eager for more silverware

Manchester Thunder won all three of their Superleague fixtures in 2020 before the competition was cancelled and their director of netball and head coach, is thrilled to have her captain back for another term.

"Emma has been irreplaceable at Thunder. She quietly goes about her job and comes out with interceptions and tips when others least expect it," Karen Greig said.

"As a player she can really turn a game around and will be once again solid, in leading our defence unit.

"Her experience and leadership are vital components in bringing this squad together and have resulted in some outstanding performances.

"I am looking forward to seeing Emma push on again this season as I feel she still has a lot more to give."

