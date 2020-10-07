Coronavirus: Vitality Roses head coach Jess Thirlby tests positive

The head coach has not been able to travel to New Zealand and is self-isolating

Jess Thirlby, the Vitality Roses head coach, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss England's three-Test series in New Zealand.

England Netball said Thirlby is not suffering any symptoms and is now self-isolating. She will provide virtual leadership during the series, which is live on Sky Sports at the end of October.

Kat Ratnapala, who has been assistant coach to Thirlby for a number of competitions in the last 12 months, will assume additional coaching responsibilities on the ground and lead the outfit in New Zealand.

Ratnapala will be aided by Colette Thomson MBE, who has extensive experience which includes being part of the team that secured gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"I am extremely disappointed to not be travelling with the Vitality Roses," Thirlby said in a statement.

"We have been taking every precaution; remaining in small bubbles during training, having staff wear masks at all times, as well as players wearing masks when not on court.

"We have been social distancing, doing temperature checks on arrival, plus self-isolating at home and undergoing a pre-flight testing plan prior to travelling.

"Whilst I'm still awaiting my second set of test results, we cannot take any risks as the safety of all involved is the priority," the head coach added.

England Vitality Roses Squad for New Zealand tour - Live on Sky Sports Player Caps Player Caps Eleanor Cardwell 27 George Fisher 12 Kadeen Corbin 70 Sophie Drakeford-Lewis 2 Yasmin Parsons 3 Laura Malcolm 28 Serena Guthrie 98 Gabriella Marshall 6 Jade Clarke 176 Imogen Allison 0 Amy Carter 4 Fran Williams 13 Razia Quashie 12 Vicki Oyesola 4 Jodie Gibson 25 Halimat Adio 3

"To date, I have not shown any symptoms of COVID-19 so this result has come as a shock. However, I am thankful that we have a strong team in place to help support the squad in person.

"Kat has been working closely with the Vitality Roses and I, and I know the team will take confidence in having her there in my absence.

"Colette who has worked within the Roses programme for many years and has extensive experience in preparing teams for international competition.

"I know the Vitality Roses will be in good hands and I will do all I can to support them remotely."

Live netball returns to Sky Sports with the Vitality Roses taking on the Silver Ferns in a three-Test series at the end of October. Join us for the first Test on October 28.