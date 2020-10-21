Laura Langman: New Zealand stalwart retires from netball

Laura Langman - the mid-court athlete is regarded as one of the best to have played the game

It is "over and out" for the exceptional Laura Langman, as she has officially retired from all forms of netball.

New Zealand's World Cup-winning captain announced she would be stepping away from the international game back in August, and now she will move away from all forms of the game.

Since her arrival on court, Langman has set the standard for all to follow and she finished her domestic career with Sunshine Coast Lightning.

"To be a part of a team is a gift," Langman said on social media.

"Team-mates see you at your best, your worst and all the times in between. These are the memories that make the journey so special.

"Thanks for having me netball whanau, it has been a blast... what's next is unknown and that's what makes it so exciting. Goosebumps! Over and out."

Kylee Byrne, Langman's head coach at Sunshine Coast Lightning, expressed her gratitude for the athlete's contributions on court.

"The legacy that Lauz will leave at our club and the sport in general is monumental, one of netball's greats has retired this week," Byrne said.

"I could spend hours highlighting the great moments and attributes that make Lauz so special and those that know her or have been in her presence will understand that she is one of a kind.

"When you join the Lightning family, you are forever part of the fabric of this club and we are sure that Lauz will not be a stranger in seasons to come."

Langman played a pivotal role in the club's inaugural 2017 season before returning to captain the side after a year's hiatus and leading them to a third consecutive Grand Final.

This year, under the most challenging of circumstances due to Covid-19, Langman led her side through a condensed format within a Queensland hub, and took Lightning to another finals series.

After her retirement from international netball, peers, coaches and fans all took to social media to hail her contribution to the sport and upon her full retirement, they have done so again.

Another great has left the stage. How good was she during our 2016 Grand Final Run? ❤️💙



Thank you for everything you've given netball, Laura Langman. No stone was left unturned!#thankyoulaura pic.twitter.com/zzHa15u9Po — NSW Swifts (@NSWSwifts) October 21, 2020

What an honour learning, training and playing with the best. Sad to see you go @lauz_langman, but I count myself extremely lucky to have shared the court with you 💛 congratulations on a steller career 🙏 x pic.twitter.com/maAww3rKUo — Karla Pretorius (@karlamostert) October 21, 2020

Thankyou @6Lauz for pushing netball forwards leaps and bounds, always the benchmark. So much respect for an incredible human and player. @netflix we’re going to need multiple Last Dance series on Laura because she has DONE IT ALL! 🐐 — jade clarke (@jadeyclarke) October 21, 2020

Langman will now have the opportunity to sit back and watch her former New Zealand team-mates take on England in a three-Test series which starts on October 28.

The Silver Ferns, who have played one competition without Langman back in January, are currently warming up for their Tests against England.

Dame Noeline Taurua's side came away with a 59-44 victory over New Zealand A on Wednesday. They will then take on the New Zealand U21 side, New Zealand Men and feature in a play-off match ahead of meeting England.

All three Test matches against England will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix as well as being streamed on the Sky Sports' YouTube channel for individuals living in the UK and Ireland.

Live netball returns to Sky Sports with the Vitality Roses taking on the Silver Ferns in a three-Test series at the end of October. Join us for the first Test on October 28.