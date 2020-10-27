England Netball: Vitality Roses' Tests on Sky Sports YouTube channel

The three Test matches will be available to watch on air and online via YouTube

England's Vitality Roses' three Tests against New Zealand this October will be streamed on YouTube, as well as being live on Sky Sports.

The series marks the Roses' first competitive matches since January and pitches them against the current world champions, the Silver Ferns.

The contests will air live on Sky Sports on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 6am in the morning.

All three matches will also be available to watch via a stream on YouTube, for individuals who are living in the UK and Ireland.

Vitality Roses Tests - On air and online via YouTube First Test Wednesday at 6am Sky Sports Main Event and Mix Second Test Friday at 6am Sky Sports Main Event and Mix Third Test Sunday at 6am Sky Sports Main Event, Arena and Mix

The squad headed out to New Zealand at the beginning of the month to ensure adequate time for a strict quarantine period and process. Head coach Jess Thirlby was unable to travel with them due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Kat Ratnapala and Colette Thomson have been leading on the ground in New Zealand, with Thirlby doing as much as possible from afar.

The unit has their Netball World Cup captain Serena Guthrie back alongside England's most-capped player Jade Clarke.

At the other end of the experience spectrum, Imogen Allison is poised to gain her first cap and six other players have arrived in New Zealand having made 10 international appearances or fewer.

Watch the first Test between the Vitality Roses and the Silver Ferns, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix from 6am on Wednesday, plus enjoy the match on the Sky Sports YouTube channel