Leeds Rhinos Netball secure Green Flag as main partner for 2021 Superleague season

Leeds Rhinos Netball will be guided by Dan Ryan as their high-performance director and Superleague head coach

Leeds Rhinos Netball have secured Green Flag as the club's main partner for their inaugural season in the Vitality Netball Superleague.

The league's newest franchise has agreed a one-year partnership with the national breakdown provider which will see them feature on the Leeds Rhinos Netball team's kit and training wear in the 2021 season.

They will also become a partner of the club's community programme which aims to support and develop the game at grassroots and create more opportunities for people to play.

Green Flag has a history of sports partnerships, including relationships with the England national football team and Premiership Rugby, but this will be the first time they have partnered with a Vitality Netball Superleague side.

Leeds Rhinos Netball - Confirmed Squad (More announcements to come) Jade Clarke Vicki Oyesola Brie Grierson Rosie Harris Britt Coleman Rhea Dixon Sienna Rushton Amelia Hall Fi Toner

"This partnership with Green Flag is a huge boost for our franchise and we are delighted to have their backing for our debut season," Dan Busfield, franchise director for Leeds Rhinos Netball said.

"It was clear from our initial discussions that the Rhinos and Green Flag share the same values and ethos, particularly regarding supporting sport during what has been a difficult period.

"It has been a testing few months for women's sport, which in many settings has not been able to operate, and this has a knock-on effect into our communities. The partnership will mean that not only can we showcase netball in Yorkshire at an elite level but, we can also work closely with our local communities."

Welcome to #TeamRhinos @GreenFlagUK! It’s awesome to have you on board as our main partner and supporting us all the way 🙌 https://t.co/mPROFtwQzt — Dan Ryan (@DanRyan84) October 22, 2020

"Green Flag started out in Bradford almost 50 years ago and has a proud history of supporting British sport and of innovation, challenging the norm and championing the community, Mark Newberry, commercial director at Green Flag said.

"We saw those qualities in Leeds Rhinos too and so partnering with them just felt right and super exciting. We are delighted that this partnership will give young people the opportunity to get involved with the most popular female sport in England, allowing them access to amenities, giving them opportunities to thrive and keep active.

"Along with the rest of the nation, we can feel the buzz of excitement that netball brings as it grows in popularity after the recent successes of the England team.

"It feels there is no greater time than right now to focus on activity, connection and well-being and we recognise the important role sport can play here."

Toner and Hall add to Rhinos' squad

Attacker Amelia Hall joins from Manchester Thunder

Northern Ireland vice-captain Fi Toner has signed for the Rhinos from Team Bath, while versatile attacker Amelia Hall arrives from Manchester Thunder.

Toner and Hall join Jade Clarke, Vicki Oyesola, Brie Grierson, Rosie Harris, Britt Coleman, Rhea Dixon and Sienna Rushton as the players announced so far.

Rhinos' performance director and head coach Dan Ryan is excited as to what Toner will bring to the group.

"Fi is an experienced campaigner at Superleague level and has over a decade of international experience under her belt which will be invaluable for the youth in our squad," he said.

"She's a very versatile defender with a brilliant ability to read the play and she's one of the best in the business at picking off that crucial intercept when it's needed the most.

"I believe Fi still has another level of performance in her and I think she can unlock that in our full-time programme."

Great to have the fast feet and silky skills of @_ameliahall_ in our @RhinosNetballSL squad. This speed demon is on a mission! WELCOME to #TeamRhinos Amelia 🏃‍♀️🦏 https://t.co/4TPGg0SIgv — Dan Ryan (@DanRyan84) October 22, 2020

Hall, who was a training partner at Thunder, has already impressed Ryan in training with her drive and ambition.

"Amelia is a fast, dynamic and skilful attacking mid-court player that gives us great depth in this area of the court," he said about Hall.

"She is very strong and robust in the gym and her court work and skills have certainly caught our attention. Amelia has emerged from the performance pathway and is now ready to take the next up into the senior ranks.

"I've been so impressed with how well prepared she has come into pre-season because she really is flying at the moment.

"There's nothing better than seeing a hungry, eager, young athlete step up to the plate and embrace the opportunity in front of them."

Live netball returns to Sky Sports with the Vitality Roses taking on the Silver Ferns in a three-Test series at the end of October. Join us for the first Test on October 28.