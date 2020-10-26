Cadbury Netball Series: New Zealand vs England Vitality Roses talking points

The three-Test series will be shown live on Sky Sports this week

We take a look at the talking points ahead of England's three-Test series against the world champions New Zealand...

This week the Vitality Roses and the Silver Ferns will be competing against each other for the first time since January's Vitality Nations Cup and all three matches are being played at Claudelands Arena in Hamilton.

Due to New Zealand's situation regarding Covid-19 being very different to other parts of the world, fans will be allowed to watch the matches inside the arena and the Vitality Roses have gone through a strict quarantine process.

With a short time to go before the first Test takes place on Wednesday, we take a look at the some of the key talking points.

England's Vitality Roses vs New Zealand - Live on Sky Sports First Test Wednesday, October 28 Live from 6am on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix Second Test Friday, October 30 Live from 6am on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix Third Test Sunday, November 1 Live from 6am on Sky Sports Main Event, Arena and Mix

Leading from afar

Where else to start than with England's Vitality Roses head coach Jess Thirlby having to lead her side from over 10,000 miles away...

After following as many precautions as possible ahead of the tour, and not having had any symptoms, Thirlby was "shocked" by her positive test result for Covid-19.

Since then she has isolated at home and remained asymptomatic while diligently working through the unusual process of figuring out how to be as effective as possible for her team.

England's head coach Jess Thirlby was unable to travel to New Zealand with her squad

Thirlby has used technology to maintain a strong personal presence with them, by watching training live and speaking to coaches Kat Ratnapala and Colette Thomson regularly.

"I'm in contact with them every day; myself, Kat and Colette had spoken a lot [in our camps] about my plans and vision for the tour," Thirlby told Sky Sports News.

"We talked about ways in which we would have prepared them for the Test matches once we got to New Zealand, so we were really aligned on that."

As a head coach Thirlby's position is an incredibly unique one, perhaps only felt by others in disciplinary circumstances when coaches are banished to the stands or out of grounds. Needless to say, she is determined that some good can come from it.

She said: "I genuinely believe that down the line, this presents a huge opportunity which actually might strengthen this team in the months and years to come, as we head towards Birmingham and the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

"We didn't ask for it, but I think that there will be a lot of good that comes out of it."

New Zealand's strength

Back in January's Vitality Nations Cup, the reigning world champions were a slick outfit

At the Vitality Nations Cup in January, New Zealand secured a clean-sweep of victories and their work highlighted their considerable strength in depth.

The Silver Ferns had arrived in England without the likes of Maria Folau, Casey Kopua and Laura Langman and their less-experienced players made international netball look effortless.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio's first competition at the helm as captain boosted her performances on court and fellow shooter Maia Wilson came of age in her Silver Ferns dress.

Now, Grace Nweke is coming through the ranks and Sulu Fitzpatrick is stepping up in their defensive end alongside the formidable Jane Watson.

"Individuals like Kimiora Poi, Whitney Souness and Maia Wilson stepped up and delivered," Tamsin Greenway said back in January. "Although they have had some exposure to international netball before, they all looked a step above some similar players from other nations."

After a solid ANZ Premiership season, there is no reason to think the individuals selected by Dame Noeline Taurua will play any differently this time around.

Keep an eye on Nweke

Grace Nweke is an incredibly exciting prospect for world netball

Throughout the 2020 ANZ Premiership season, which was shown on Sky Sports, Nweke excelled for the Northern Mystics and took her debut season in her stride.

The 18-year-old finished the campaign with 471 goals to her name and a conversion rate of 89 per cent. She was rewarded with a call-up to Taurua's squad and has exceeded the head coach's expectations.

"How she was able to present herself during the camps was really impressive," Taurua said to RNZ in New Zealand.

"She will ask questions and find out what she needs to do but also put it into action as well. She's a beast out there on court but physically she's amazing.

"Not that we give excuses for younger players, but if anything, I feel that we could probably push her more than I was expecting prior to her coming in. She's been a pleasure to work with and I can't wait to see her out on court."

Excited Roses

With elite netball having been paused since March in England, the Vitality Roses have headed out to New Zealand chomping at the bit to get out on court and play.

From those poised to earn their first caps, or add to a small number of caps, to Jade Clarke preparing to make her 177th appearance for England, the feelings of excitement are omnipresent.

None of the Roses or their coaching team, are shying away from the fact they do not have the same amount of competitive match play in their pockets as New Zealand, but their attitude remains extremely positive about the challenge ahead.

"We're building and we're focused on what we're going to get out of this tour," Jodie Gibson said.

"We're looking at what an incredible opportunity it is that we're getting right now. It's a shame that we couldn't have played the season [out in England] but we're here now and we've got this amazing chance to be on court."

Gibson's return

It has been nearly two years since Jodie Gibson's last appearance for England

When Gibson, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, takes to court in Hamilton it will mark the end of a very long road back to fitness.

In November 2018, after being named player of the match against Uganda, Gibson's knee flared up significantly and due to its complex nature, it has taken until now for her to be able to return to a netball court.

There were times during her rehab when the defender thought her career was over. The 29-year-old has spoken to Sky Sports in detail about her injury nightmare and team-mate, Clarke, has shared the Roses' excitement at having Gibson back.

"She's doing amazingly. It's been such a long journey and it's so nice for her to be back," Clarke said.

"The whole squad are elated that she's back, she's been playing really well. It is a boost for the squad. The boost comes from how she plays and also what she brings to the team culture.

"She made such a massive contribution to that gold medal in 2018 and she really knows what makes the team tick. She's just so fierce on the court and no-one gets interceptions like Jodie. We are so excited to have her back."

