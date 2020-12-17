Vitality Netball Legends Series starts January 22, live on Sky Sports and streamed on YouTube

For the first installation of the series, the Sunshine Girls and the Vitality Roses will battle for the Jean Hornsby Cup

England Netball's Test series against Jamaica, which will be live on Sky Sports and streamed on YouTube, will begin on January 22, 2021.

The four-Test series - the Vitality Netball Legends Series - will be the Vitality Roses' first international competition on home soil in a year.

All of the matches will be played behind closed doors and take place in the space of six action-packed days.

Following the opening Test on January 22, Jess Thirlby's outfit will then take to court two days later on Sunday, January 24.

Vitality Netball Legends Series - Live on Sky Sports and YouTube Test One Friday, January 22 at 6pm Test Two Sunday, January 24 at 6.30pm Test Three Tuesday, January 26 at 6pm Test Four Thursday, January 28 at 6pm

Thirlby, who wasn't able to be with England during their last series due to a positive COVID-19 Test, will then get the chance to see her players in action again on January 26 and 28.

After January 2021, the competition will move to the autumn and each year, England will face a different world-class team.

England Netball have chosen to name the trophy for the Vitality Netball Legends Series after a different legend of the netball world.

For this first edition, the Sunshine Girls and the Vitality Roses will battle for the Jean Hornsby Cup, named in honour of England Netball's first black player.

All four matches will be shown live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.