Vitality Netball Legends Series: Helen Housby returns to Jess Thirlby's England Roses squad

England's experienced shooter is returning to the squad for the first time since the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup

Helen Housby returns to England's Vitality Roses squad for the 2021 Vitality Legends Series, which will be live on Sky Sports and streamed on YouTube in January.

The shooter, who has been away from the international scene since the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup, has returned to England after the conclusion of the Suncorp Super Netball season.

She joins Sophie Drakeford-Lewis as Jess Thirlby's main options at GA, with Manchester Thunder's Eleanor Cardwell also selected and able to move out into the position.

Another returnee from Australia is Housby's NSW Swifts' team-mate, Natalie Haythornthwaite. The 28-year-old WA/GA has been named as a co-captain by her head coach, with Serena Guthrie being selected as the other.

Elsewhere in mid-court, Beth Cobden will take her first steps under Jess Thirlby's leadership and England's most-capped player, Jade Clarke, is poised to add to her 179 international appearances.

Natalie Haythornthwaite will be England's co-captain alongside Serena Guthrie

In the Roses' defensive end, two of the standout players from England's last series in New Zealand - Razia Quashie and Fran Williams - have been selected and will be eager to test themselves against the Sunshine Girls.

The four-Test series is scheduled to start on January 22. All of the matches will be played behind closed doors and take place in the space of six action-packed days.

With the current situation in England regarding COVID-19, both squads and support teams will undergo a quarantine period ahead of the series, before a vigorous testing process is in place throughout.

On court, the two teams will be duelling for the Jean Hornsby Cup, named in honour of England Netball's first black player.

All four matches will be live on Sky Sports and be available to watch via a stream on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, for individuals living in the UK and Ireland.

Vitality Roses Squad: Eleanor Cardwell, George Fisher, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Helen Housby, Laura Malcolm, Serena Guthrie (co-captain), Natalie Haythornthwaite (co-captain), Beth Cobden, Jade Clarke, Imogen Allison, Fran Williams, Razia Quashie, Vicki Oyesola. Training Partner: Summer Artman.