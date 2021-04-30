Watch Vitality Netball Superleague: Rounds 13 and 14

Watch live coverage of the second match of tonight's Vitality Netball Superleague double header as Saracens Mavericks take on Loughborough Lightning, after Celtic Dragons beat Surrey Storm.

After the competition made its debut in London last weekend, a bumper weekend promises to provide plenty of twists and turns.

The Vitality Netball Superleague matches will be available to watch on Sky Sports Arena and Mix and on the Sky Sports website and app.

Vitality Netball Superleague - Rounds 13 and 14 Friday Surrey Storm 39-48 Celtic Dragons Friday at 7.15pm Saracens Mavericks vs Loughborough Lightning Live on Sky Sports Mix Saturday at 2pm Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars Live on Sky Sports Mix Saturday at 4pm London Pulse vs Strathclyde Sirens Live on Sky Sports Mix Saturday at 6.30pm Saracens Mavericks vs Celtic Dragons Live on Sky Sports Mix Sunday at 2pm Strathclyde Sirens vs Leeds Rhinos Netball Live on Sky Sports Arena Sunday at 4pm London Pulse vs Manchester Thunder Live on Sky Sports Arena Sunday at 6pm Team Bath Netball vs Wasps Live on Sky Sports Arena Monday at 5.15pm Manchester Thunder vs Team Bath Netball Live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix Mondat at 7.15pm Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Wasps Live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix

Second on court at the Copper Box Arena on Friday are a Saracens Mavericks team looking for consistency, and they're going up against Sara Bayman's Loughborough Lightning.

Saturday's fixtures feature both Storm and Mavericks' second fixtures of the weekend, plus London Pulse taking on Strathclyde Sirens.

The headline act on Sunday is the league-leaders Team Bath Netball taking on Wasps before Anna Stembridge's team meet Manchester Thunder on Monday night, followed by Wasps taking on Leeds Rhinos Netball.