International Netball Federation announces rebrand to become World Netball

World Netball's president Liz Nicholl says that the rebrand signals their intent to create real impact in the world of netball

The International Netball Federation (INF) has announced an official rebrand to World Netball, alongside the launch of a strategic plan which will shape the future of the sport and drive positive impact around the world.

The governing body's renaming reflects the significant growth in awareness and development of netball over recent years.

World Netball said that 'the time is right' to shine a light on the sport's reputation for providing opportunities, creating communities, and inspiring netballers.

The new strategic plan has been created with three core strategies and seven essential values. It builds upon Netball 2020, which was the strategic plan the INF launched in 2016.

𝗧𝗢 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗡𝗘𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗙𝗔𝗠𝗜𝗟𝗬...



We are so proud to introduce ourselves as... #WorldNetball | #WeAreWorldNetball pic.twitter.com/HRhVeWQBjS — World Netball (@WorldNetball_) June 3, 2021

The strategy is focused on a mission to expand netball's worldwide reach and impact, building on the sport's unique female-focused foundations.

"We are delighted to be moving into this exciting next chapter as World Netball," Liz Nicholl, World Netball's president said.

"Netball is a sport which creates choices, opportunities, connections, and communities for millions around the world. Now is the time to look forward. Delivering our strategy to grow, to play, and to inspire, we will achieve our ambition to create a better world through netball.

"Our rebrand signals our intent to create real impact in the world of netball, with a vision to create a sport open to all, allowing netballers to embrace the opportunities the sport brings as well as achieving their full potential."

World Netball aims to creates a better world through netball; inspiring netballers to embrace opportunities and achieve their potential. The sport is played in more than 100 countries with 76 national netball associations affiliated to World Netball. The associations are grouped into five regions – Africa Netball, Americas Netball, Asia Netball, Netball Europe and Oceania Netball – each with a respective Regional Federation. Regional Federations are an integral part of the global governance structure and assist in the implementation of World Netball policies and the development of the sport in their respective regions.

"As we look ahead, we aim to increase global participation, revenue and capacity for our sport, building on our strong and established position, to reach wider audiences, raise netball's profile and expand its impact," Clare Briegal, World Netball CEO, added.

"We will drive game development beyond our existing portfolio of thrilling world-class events - we hope to welcome even more participants and fans to our diverse netball family under the inclusive banner of World Netball."

Sky Sports is your home of netball. The Vitality Netball Superleague continues with Round 19 on Sunday, June 13 and four matches streamed back-to-back on the Sky Sports YouTube channel from 12pm.