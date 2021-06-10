Welsh Netball: Sara Hale announces 23-strong squad for 2021 season

Severn Stars' Georgia Rowe has been included within the 23-player squad (Image credit - Sporting Wales)

Sara Hale has announced her 23-player Wales senior netball squad for the 2021 season, with seven members of the 2018 Commonwealth Games squad returning.

Betsy Creak, Clare Jones, Kyra Jones, Nia Jones and Georgia Rowe are among the Vitality Netball Superleague players selected by Hale.

The squad features recent graduates from the Welsh age-group teams, as well as the experienced Kyra Jones, who has over 50 caps.

"As a coach it's been really pleasing to see so many high-quality athletes wanting to represent Wales this season," Hale said.

"Of course, there have been some difficult decisions to make, but ultimately, I believe that this group of athletes will be able to take Wales to the next level, as we aim to qualify for the Commonwealth Games and 2023 Netball World Cup.

"It was really important for us to get the balance right between youth and experience, and I believe we have done that.

"Each of these athletes not only add value in their own right, but they each bring something different to the team both on and off the court, and for me that's really exciting."

"Being selected for the Welsh senior squad is a huge achievement and on behalf of Welsh Netball I would like to congratulate everyone selected," Fern Burrage-Male, Welsh Netball's performance lead added.

"We are looking forward to getting the whole squad back into training and we are working hard behind the scenes on Wales' performance calendar heading into next year's Commonwealth Games."

Squad: Carys Allen, Rebecca Baker, Millie Carter, Betsy Creak, Suzy Drane, Morganne Dunne, Bethan Dyke, Celyn Emmanuel, Lydia Hitchings, Lucy Howells, Clare Jones, Kyra Jones, Nia Jones, Chelsea Lewis, Zoe Matthewman, Sophie Morgan, Shona O'Dwyer, Ella Porter, Ella Powell-Davies, Eleanor Roberts, Georgia Rowe, Christina Shaw and Leila Thomas.