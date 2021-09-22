England Roses set to host Jamaica in a three-game 'Roses Reunited' series later this year

England and Jamaica will collide in a three-game series between November 28 to December 5 (Getty)

England's Netball team will reunite on court later this year as they host a three-game 'Vitality Roses Reunited Series' against Jamaica.

Jess Thirlby's side will go head to head against the Jamaican Sunshine Girls during three days of international netball action on home soil, subject to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The three-game series will get underway at the Copper Box Arena in London on 28 November, before moving on to the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, with consecutive games on December 4 and December 5.

England vs Jamaica - Vitality Roses Reunited Series Sunday 28th November Game One - Copper Box Arena Saturday 4th December Game Two - Motorpoint Arena Sunday 5th December Game Three - Motorpoint Arena

This gives the Vitality Roses squad the opportunity to fine-tune their preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where England are defending their gold medal title.

The 'Vitality Roses Reunited Series' comes after the previously planned contest between the Vitality Roses and Jamaica was postponed back in January 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions in place between the two countries.

This will also be the first time since the Vitality Netball Nations Cup in January 2020 that the Roses will play in front of spectators in England, with venues now welcoming back full capacity crowds.

Jess Thirlby's squad will build up their Commonwealth Games preparations with a three-game series against Jamaica (Getty)

"This is going to be an exciting series for the Vitality Roses and our fans, and is an important part of our preparation for next year's Commonwealth Games," said England head coach Jess Thirlby.

"We've missed getting out there in front of a home crowd and this will be an incredible opportunity to play a top team whilst reuniting both the Roses players and our supporters."

David Parsons, Performance Director at England Netball, added: "We are grateful to everyone in the Jamaica camp for working closely with us to reschedule fixtures after our games couldn't go ahead earlier this year.

🤩 International netball is coming home!



The ‘Vitality Roses Reunited Series’ will see England face @NetballJamaica 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🆚🇯🇲



📅 28 Nov, @CopperBoxArena | 4 & 5 Dec, @nottinghamarena



Tickets go on sale for EN members on 27 Sept with general sale on 30 Sept 🎟️ — England Netball (@EnglandNetball) September 22, 2021

"We know Jamaica will bring everything to the court and be a part of a brilliant spectacle of netball.

"It's been a tough 18 months for our sport and everyone in it due to the pandemic, but we are delighted to be getting our national team back on court for fans to see whilst giving our players and coaching team vital time together as we continue to build towards Birmingham next year."

