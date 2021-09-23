Vitality Netball Superleague: Towera Vinkhumbo returns to Strathclyde Sirens for second season

Towera Vinkhumbo has re-signed for Strathclyde Sirens (Image credit - Morgan Harlow)

Strathclyde Sirens have re-signed defender Towera Vinkhumbo for a second Vitality Netball Superleague season.

Vinkhumbo, who was on the books at Stars previously, arrived as a late injury-replacement for Zanele Vimbela prior to the 2021 season and looked instantly at home with Sirens.

The Malawi international's circle relationship with Emily Nicholl caused every shooting partnership in the league problems and with Taylor Cullen out in front of them, the trio were able to generate a wealth of ball for their attackers to convert to goal.

At the end of the 2021 season, Vinkhumbo had secured 60 interceptions - more than any other player in the league. She also created 93 turnovers and added 56 deflections to her tally during the 20 rounds of action.

Towera Vinkhumbo is an exceptional athlete and will continue to take the league to new heights (Image credit - Ben Lumley)

With Vinkhumbo having signed on the dotted line for another 12 months, Sirens' head coach Lesley MacDonald is excited to help her player develop further.

"We are delighted to have Towera back for her second season," MacDonald said.

"She is an incredible individual who had a standout season in 2021, having a phenomenal impact in our defensive end.

"Her wealth of knowledge and experience is a tremendous asset to our team. We know this season she will continue to grow her defensive partnerships, along with her growing leadership to ensure she has another outstanding season for us."

"I'm super excited to re-sign for Sirens," Vinkhumbo said. "I'm thankful for being granted my wish to play for the club again for the upcoming season.

"I can't wait to meet everyone on court and I'm looking forward to having fun with the girls and to step up from where we left last season."