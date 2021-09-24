Vitality Netball Superleague: Emma Barrie back with Strathclyde Sirens for 2022

The Scotland international is returning to the Vitality Netball Superleague franchise (Image credit - Ben Lumley)

Strathclyde Sirens have announced 19-year-old shooter Emma Barrie will be returning to the Scottish franchise for the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The 6ft 4in teenager, who already has a wealth of Superleague and international experience, cannot wait to return to the Vitality Netball Superleague franchise for the forthcoming season.

During the 2021 season, Barrie and her team-mates took Sirens to a new level and that's something the 19-year-old is eager to replicate again in 2022.

"I'm really excited to be back with Sirens and looking forward to seeing how we can build and improve on last season's performances," she said.

"I got a lot more game time than expected last season which was really beneficial for me as a player and this season I'm just looking to try improve on those performance and try be more consistent across all games."

Strathclyde Sirens finished the 2021 season in sixth (Image credit - Ben Lumley)

Strathclyde Sirens head coach Lesley MacDonald, who announced the return of defender Towera Vinkhumbo on Thursday, believes that Barrie has a lot more to give.

"Emma is an exciting young talent that both the Sirens Tribe and Thistle Army have watched develop over the last few years," she said.

"Last season's Vitality Netball Superleague was a breakthrough season for her, as she showed enormous development and precision with each match.

"This season I know she will continue to develop as we look to add new dimensions to her game that will push her to be one of the best shooters in the league."