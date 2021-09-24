Vitality Netball Superleague: Yasmin Parsons and Niamh Cooper back with Surrey Storm

Yasmin Parsons will be returning to Surrey Storm for a seventh season (Image credit - Ben Lumley)

Yasmin Parsons and Niamh Cooper have both re-signed with Surrey Storm and will be returning to the franchise for the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

Parsons, who first put on a Storm dress in 2015, cannot wait to get back on court and be part of Mikki Austin's side once again.

"I am super excited to be playing my seventh season with Storm," she said. "The club has developed me as a player both technically and tactically and as a leader.

"This team believes in dedication, relentlessness and supporting one another and that's what I'm all about. It was an easy decision to put pen to paper again for another season with this incredible team.

🗣 THE MID-COURT DUO RETURN!



We are delighted to announce the signing of Yasmin Parsons and Niamh Cooper for the upcoming season ✍️ 🌪 @Yazparsons93 @niamhyCoop



Read More 🔗 https://t.co/D5QYe5vTf8#StormRises💙 pic.twitter.com/pF0I0erHu3 — Surrey Storm (@SurreyStorm) September 24, 2021

"I'm ready to welcome back our eighth player," Parsons added. "I think the Storm fans are ready to burst through those doors.

"Their consistent support has been valuable to us and their dedication to supporting us behind the scenes and online has meant the world. I believe with their support in the crowds it will help our momentum to change the placings this year."

Northern Ireland international Cooper shares the same passion for the club that Parsons does, and like her team-mate, she is delighted to return to the franchise.

"I trust in the vision that Mikki [Austin] has for Storm and I'm buzzing to get the chance to prove we are a team that can compete against championship-winning sides.

"Also 2022 is a huge year [for international netball]. It's always an honour to represent Northern Ireland and with lots of changes since the World Cup in 2019.

"Training with and playing against the top players in Vitality Netball Superleague every week is the best preparation I could ask for. It's going to be busy, but I wouldn't have it any other way."