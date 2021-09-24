New Zealand vs England 2021: Serena Guthrie hails 'huge' result as Roses win Taini Jamison Trophy

Serena Guthrie beaming with delight after England's first series victory in New Zealand

Serena Guthrie has praised the Vitality Roses' team effort and hailed their 49-45 comeback victory over world champions New Zealand as "huge".

The four-goal triumph, in which the Vitality Roses overturned a 10-goal half-time deficit, added to their second Test win and secured a first series victory for the national side on New Zealand soil.

At the Christchurch Arena, Jess Thirlby's Roses started strongly and threatened to put the game to bed early. However, the world champions remained calm and clawed proceedings back to 12 goals apiece at the first pause.

The Roses then struggled throughout the second quarter - losing it 14-4 - and that provided them with a mountain to climb after the half-time break.

Guthrie, who always leads by example, did so again in both attack and defence. She was extraordinary throughout and also had the confidence to hand the reins to one of her team-mates at the interval.

"George Fisher, who was subbed off, came out after half-time and said to us all that she thought we were good enough to win. She inspired the team," Guthrie said after.

"Fair play to her. She's such a young player but she was willing to take the team talk, step up and send us back out there firing. I think we can thank George for that one."

"To come back from 10 goals against a classy side like New Zealand is huge," England's mid-courter added.

"It certainly showed that we had a lot of grit and determination out there. It wasn't just me; I think in that third quarter we showed real intent and we pushed on from there."

Throughout this series in New Zealand, England's Vitality Roses have been able to welcome back one of their most experienced players in the fold - Geva Mentor.

Mentor's presence within England's defensive unit has added considerably to their output and her experience, having first put on an England dress in 2000, means that she's seen and done it all before.

"We made it hard work for ourselves out there," Mentor acknowledged, following the full-time whistle.

"The result was a testament to this group and the resilience that we showed, not just during this series but to even get here.

"I'm so proud of the girls. Obviously, there is a lot that we can work on and there were a lot of errors at the start, but we showed grit. I think that's something we can really build on.

"In the build-up to the Commonwealth Games we've got such a great squad now and there are so many people that are eligible for that 12.

"We're all fighting for positions, but the beauty is that we're all encouraging each other to get out there and put in our best performances, that's what I really love about this group.

"It's been a while since I've been involved in this group and I've just felt the support from everyone."

The Vitality Roses are now scheduled to travel to Australia and face the Diamonds in three further Test matches, following that, their next international encounters will take place on English soil.

The 'Vitality Roses Reunited Series' will take place in December against Jamaica and after the first Test is played in London, the second and third matches will be at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.