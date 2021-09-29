Vitality Netball Superleague: Vicki Oyesola re-signs for Leeds Rhinos Netball

Vicki Oyesola will again be part of Leeds Rhinos' Superleague campaign (Image credit - Ben Lumley)

Vicki Oyesola has re-signed for Leeds Rhinos Netball ahead of the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

Oyesola joins Rhea Dixon as the second player to return to the franchise following their inaugural season in the competition.

The versatile defender, who was selected for the Vitality Roses programme ahead of the 2021-22 international season, was recently part of the squad for their New Zealand tour.

In total, Oyesola made 20 appearances for Rhinos during the 2021 season and she can't wait to return for more.

"I thought that we built a great culture [last season] so I am looking forward to continuing that," she said.

"We made a good foundation so we have got something to build off and I think it's really important that we retain what we can from it to help with the momentum for next year.

"The team culture was something that influenced my decision to stay," she continued. "We were well on our way to doing something big last season and I think a few more months and hours of training together, we will be able to create something special.

"Making the finals weekend was a highlight last season, particularly given everything we went through as a team."

Leeds Rhinos finished fourth in their first season (Image credit - Morgan Harlow)

The former Mavericks and Loughborough Lightning player recently graduated from Loughborough University with a Masters degree in mechanical engineering.

"Now, I will be concentrating on my netball with England and the Rhinos," she said.

"I've had a year in Leeds but not had a chance to really experience the Leeds and Yorkshire fans, so we are all excited to be bringing Superleague netball back to Yorkshire for the fans to enjoy."

The Vitality Netball Superleague signing window closes on October 15 and all of the Superleague franchises are allowed to have a squad of 15 players, comprising 12 registered players and up to three training partners.

The competition will return to a traditional home and away format for the 2022 season, with selected rounds completed in their entirety at neutral venues, alongside the traditional Season Opener and Grand Final weekends.

A full fixture list for the 2022 domestic season will be made available later this year.