Vitality Netball Superleague: Joyce Mvula joins Eleanor Cardwell back in Manchester Thunder’s circle

Joyce Mvula will return to Manchester Thunder for another season (Image credit - Ben Lumley)

Joyce Mvula has re-signed for Manchester Thunder and will join England international Eleanor Cardwell back in the Vitality Netball Superleague franchise's shooting circle for the 2022 season.

The Malawi international is the fifth player to be announced by Thunder and it means that, once again, she will be able to work with Cardwell.

On Tuesday, the Vitality Rose extended her stay with Thunder by a further two years. Laura Malcolm will also return to the squad, while internationals Natalie Haythornthwaite and Shadine van der Merwe have both been announced as new signings.

"I love Manchester Thunder because it's the first club that I have played at professionally," Mvula said. "Being here has taught me a lot, and I am not the same player I was when I started in my first year here.

"For Shadine [van der Merwe] and Nat [Haythornthwaite] to be here, it is an honour for me to play with them as they are great players and I can't wait to start training with everyone."

"Our adopted Mancunian is back and I couldn't be happier," said Manchester Thunder's head coach Karen Greig.

"The past five years with the club have seen Joyce grow and excel both on and off court. Last year, we saw her develop her game yet again; her movement, timing and distribution enabled her and Thunder to work with different tactics.

"Joyce is unstoppable when she is firing and I know how fired up she is to push on again this season and that she's hungry for success."

For the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season, the traditional home and away format will return, with selected rounds being played in full at neutral venues alongside the traditional Season Opener and Grand Final weekends.

A full fixture list for the 2022 domestic season will be made available later this year and before that, the Vitality Netball Superleague signing window closes on October 15.

All of the Superleague franchises are allowed to have a squad of 15 players, comprising 12 registered players and up to three training partners.