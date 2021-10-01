Vitality Netball Superleague: Claire Maxwell returns to court with Strathclyde Sirens

Claire Maxwell is returning to a Vitality Netball Superleague court

Claire Maxwell will be returning to court with Strathclyde Sirens for the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

Maxwell, who took on board a coaching role last season before her maternity leave, is eager to re-join the rest of the squad on court and has signalled their intent for the forthcoming season.

"I couldn't be more excited to sign with Sirens for another season," she said.

"The opportunities and belief they gave me last year is something I am truly grateful for and now it's all down to unfinished business with this incredible squad. We're after a top four spot and we're going to work extremely hard to get it!"

Strathclyde Sirens' head coach Lesley MacDonald is thrilled to have Maxwell back following the birth of her baby daughter.

"Claire is the ultimate athlete and has worked extremely hard in the pre-season to be ready for the new season.

"She will undoubtedly bring a wealth of knowledge and experience back into the squad, along with her leadership on and off the court. I also can't wait to have the league's best cheerleader following her superstar Mummy this season."

Maxwell, who is the current captain of the Scottish Thistles and has 57 caps, is the latest athlete to re-commit to Sirens.

The 2021 season was the franchise's best in their history and at the end of it, technical director Karen Atkinson shared the importance of retaining as many members of their squad as possible.

"There are standout teams that have standout players, but actually, consistency of a player group and learning from one year to a next, there's a big correlation between that and success within the Superleague," she said to Sky Sports.

Prior to Maxwell's return, Towera Vinkhumbo, Emma Barrie, Taylor McKevitt, Gia Abernethy, Bethan Goodwin, Emily Nicholl and Niamh McCall all signed on the dotted line for more.

The Vitality Netball Superleague signing window closes on October 15. All of the Superleague franchises are allowed to have a squad of 15 players, comprising 12 registered players and up to three training partners.