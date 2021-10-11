Vitality Netball Superleague: Celtic Dragons undergo brand refresh ahead of 2022 season

Danielle Titmuss-Morris (R) will lead the new-look Celtic Dragons as their new head coach

Celtic Dragons have unveiled a full brand refresh ahead of the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The Welsh franchise revealed their new image and identity on Monday, prior to announcing their 2022 player roster later in the week.

The team, who worked with brand and marketing agency DNA to create their new identity, will also have a new head coach for the 2022 season, as Dannii Titmuss-Morris steps into the role.

Titmuss-Morris' 14-year coaching career has taken in spells at club, university and pathway level, as well as a period coaching state teams in Australia.

Most recently, Titmuss-Morris was part of London Pulse's coaching set-up and as their head of academy, her squads won gold medals at England's Netball NPL tournament.

"It's my first season as head coach and already I have a super talented team and a fresh, new brand," Titmuss-Morris said.

"It's a phenomenal time to join; we've been able to create something really exciting by coming together and creating a new era for Celtic Dragons, something that will see us become more competitive and recognised long-term.

"The team and I share the common goal of not wanting to be seen as just making up the numbers in this strong league, we're here to make our mark and we're all hungry for the wins.

"The new brand encapsulates everything that the Celtic Dragons stands for; we're proud, we're ready, and we'll be going into matches with a fresh and fierce mentality to compete harder than ever as a team."

Sarah Jones, CEO, Wales Netball also believes that the new identity signals Dragons' intent for the forthcoming Superleague season

"I couldn't be prouder of the results," she commented. "It was the right time to put a marker in the sand, and we embarked on hiring an ambitious coaching team and signing outstanding players who all have the desire to succeed.

"This rebrand is critical for our future success and the commercial potential, which not only elevates our team, but also women's sport across Wales too.

"We want youngsters following our sport to enjoy playing, as well as supporting and cheering for us as we look forward to the 2022 season.

"The last year has been anything but ordinary, but everyone has come back hungrier and more determined than ever to take Celtic Dragons to the next level, and this is just the start of a very exciting new journey."