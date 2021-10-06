Vitality Netball Superleague: Amy Clinton swaps Celtic Dragons for Leeds Rhinos Netball

Amy Clinton was outstanding throughout the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season (Image credit - Ben Lumley)

Leeds Rhinos Netball have bolstered their 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague squad with the addition of former England U21 shooter Amy Clinton.

The Oldham-born player returns to the north after making 18 appearances for Celtic Dragons last season and notching up 424 goals.

The 24-year-old began her playing career with her local club Oldham and started out as a defender before making the move to shooter.

With Oldham she won several Championships before joining Manchester Thunder where she represented their three age groups in NPL before making her Superleague debut in 2016.

Clinton moved to Loughborough Lightning in 2019 and then signed for the Dragons in 2020.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Rhinos and can't wait to get started," Clinton said. "The team did so well last year getting into the top four in their first season and I can't wait to see what we can do next year.

"Looking at the team from the outside last season, they looked to have a really good team environment and a really tight-knit group.

The shooter's accuracy will add greatly to Leeds Rhinos Netball (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

"The programme looks amazing, it's full time which I have not experienced before and it's a lot closer to home so that will be good. I have played with a few of the girls before in my career so I am looking forward to making those connections again.

"My ambitions for the season are to continue learning, play the best I can and be the best team-mate I can be.

"Last year was a big learning experience and my first time getting a considerable amount of court time and I am looking forward to using what I learned into the upcoming season."

Clinton was part of the England development programme for several years and played for the U21 squad that won the Netball Europe title in 2016 and bronze at the Netball World Youth Cup in 2017.

"Amy is a quality addition to our team. She is calm, composed and skilful in front of the goal and her shot accuracy is a key attribute to her game," Maggie Birkinshaw, assistant coach for Rhinos Netball said.

"She had an impressive season with the Dragons in 2021 and has a great attitude and plenty of ambition so I think she will fit in perfectly to our squad."