Wales Netball: Sara Hale announces squad for South Africa Test

Wales Netball are preparing for a Test match against South Africa (Image credit - Sporting Wales)

Wales head coach Sara Hale has announced a 12-player squad for the national side's forthcoming Test against South Africa.

The contest is set to take place in Lisburn, Northern Ireland on October 24, as both teams look to gain valuable game time ahead of next year's Commonwealth Games.

Like so many national sides, Wales and South Africa haven't been able to take to the court in a long time due to COVID-19, and this match will provide both head coaches with vital insights about their players.

For this Test match, Suzy Drane and Nia Jones will perform the roles of co-captains and Hale has announced a squad that contains a good blend of experienced players and fresh faces.

Wales Squad for Test against South Africa Suzy Drane (Co-captain) Nia Jones (Co-captain) Betsy Creak Morganne Dunne Zoe Matthewman Georgia Rowe Celyn Emanuel Clare Jones Shona O'Dwyer Ella Powell-Davies Christina Shaw Leila Thomas

"Any opportunity for us to play against South Africa is a welcome one," Hale said.

"We are really looking forward to travelling to Northern Ireland to face the SPAR Proteas and test ourselves, in what is a crucial year for us, as we aim to qualify for Commonwealth Games."

"I am really looking forward to seeing what we can do against a top-five nation."

Delighted to get these athletes back on court! Congratulations to all selected! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/mifquee0Iw — Sarah Jones (@SarahjonesWN) October 13, 2021

Badenhorst announces South Africa squad

Meanwhile, the SPAR Proteas' head coach Dorette Badenhorst has selected a group of 15 athletes for their forthcoming series of matches, which includes their Test against Wales.

South Africa had originally planned to compete against Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago in the Margaret Beckford Sunshine Series, however decided not to partake in the series due to COVID-19 precautions.

South Africa Squad for International Series Phumza Maweni Boitumelo Mahloko Karla Pretorius Simone Rabie Simone Rabie Bongiwe Msomi (Captain) Refiloe Nketsa Tshinakaho Mdau Izette Griesel Khanyisa Chawane Ine-Mari Venter Lefebre Rademan Sigi Burger Elmere van der Berg Jessica du Plessis

Four of Badenhorst's selections - Boitumelo Mahloko, Jessica du Plessis, Refiloe Nketsa and Elmere van der Berg - will be looking to gain their first caps on the trip.

"As coaches we are very grateful to have some game time," she said.

"We have set ourselves some targets on and off court. We will take every opportunity to try some combinations, build new ones and perfect the current ones we have, as well.

South Africa Series Fixtures October 16 SPAR Proteas vs Netball Ireland October 17 SPAR Proteas vs Netball Ireland October 22 SPAR Proteas vs Scottish Thistles October 24 SPAR Proteas vs Wales

"The spirit in the camp is very good and these players have worked hard on and off court. For some of these players, this is their first time outside of the country, they have worked hard to get here and showed some character.

"As a team we are building on relationships and will go out there to play some great netball."

In total the SPAR Proteas will play five matches during their tour, with their first being against Netball Ireland on October 16.