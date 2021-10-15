Vitality Netball Superleague: Mel Mansfield announces Wasps squad for 2022

Mel Mansfield has announced her squad for the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season (Image credit - Ben Lumley)

Mel Mansfield has announced her Wasps squad for the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season, with a number of new signings joining stalwarts of the league.

Lauren Nicholls and Lucy Parize join from Loughborough Lightning, while Rachel Dunn returns for her 17th season in the competition and Jamaican international Gezelle Allison is also back for more.

Megan Thorne and Becky Gentle have been announced as the outfit's training partners while Josie Huckle will be back in their defensive end and Christina Shaw swaps Celtic Dragons for Wasps.

"As part of the evolution of the club, we are proud to announce the squad for the 2022 season," head coach Mansfield said.

"Alongside a vastly experienced core, we have selected an exciting group of talented, young athletes who we believe are the future of the club and bring the skill, hard work and key values that represent our club.

"We are proud of our history, and recognise that we are now looking forward to a new performance cycle, with a greater presence of more local players from the region.

"We have a clear vision, strong leadership and have already had some great sessions with this group as we start the 2022 campaign.

"I am looking forward to getting to know this group and working with them as people and players, both on and off the court and nurturing the positive team culture that we have always been so proud of at Wasps."

Wasps Squad: Caroline Tarnowski, Ella Powell Davies, Gezelle Allison, Leah Goss, Iona Christian, Josie Huckle, Rachel Dunn, Lauren Nicholls, Rachael Fee, Christina Shaw, Ellie Gibbons, Lucy Parize, Megan Thorne and Becky Gentle.