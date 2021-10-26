British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship: Wasps, Pulse and Thunder announce squads

Rachel Dunn will showcase her incredible long-range shooting skills at the Fast5 Championship on Saturday

Wasps, London Pulse, and Manchester Thunder have all announced their squads for the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The competition will be live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix from 1pm on Saturday, as well as being streamed for free on the Sky Sports YouTube channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland.

Once again, viewers will be able to enjoy the outstanding long-range shooting skills of Rachel Dunn, who has been named in Mel Mansfield's Wasps squad.

Dunn has led Wasps to victory on many occasions at the Championship, as she is able to deliver a five-point shot from distance as easily as a one-point shot from under the post.

The 38-year-old and her Jamaican international team-mate, Gezelle Allison, will be an exciting combination to watch. They will be keen to help their side deliver a fast start due to the double-elimination group stage format.

Wasps - Fast5 Squad Caroline Tarnowski Christina Shaw Ella Powell-Davies Gezelle Allison Iona Christian Lauren Nicholls Leah Goss Lucy Parize Rachael Fee Rachel Dunn

The Fast5 Draw took place live on Sky Sports News (Image credit: Matchroom)

The double-elimination format means that if a team wins twice, they will advance straight to the semi-finals. If a side suffers two losses, then they will be knocked out.

Teams that win one and lose one will then play in a decider for a place in the last four.

Manchester Thunder - Fast5 Squad Caroline O’Hanlon Eleanor Cardwell Emma Rayner Harriet Jones Kerry Almond Lois Pearson Millie Sanders Ruby Parker Simone Rabie Yasmin Roebuck

Manchester Thunder will be looking towards the long-range efforts of Eleanor Cardwell to ignite their campaign, with South Africa's Simone Rabie joining their squad as an all-star signing for the day.

At the back for Thunder, Kerry Almond will be starting her 13th season with Thunder by disrupting every shooter's rhythm.

London Pulse - Fast5 Squad Ashleigh Dekker Berri Neil Ellie Ratu Funmi Fadoju Jasmin Odeogberin Kira Rothwell Lindsay Keable Olivia Tchine Paige Reed Alicia Scholes

On a home court, the 10 London Pulse players selected will be performing in front of their new performance director - Lisa Alexander - for the first time, as well as their head coach Sam Bird.

Pulse's 2021 squad is packed with young English talent and it will be the first time that new signings Alicia Scholes and Berri Neil represent the club.

The home outfit have also embraced the vibrancy of Fast5 by having a bespoke pink chilli dress made especially for them.

We told ya it would be spicy! 😉🌶 🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶 Great fun collaborating with Budgy Smuggler! https://t.co/CXhaVcz1Ey — FLYHAWK (@FlyhawkNetball) October 20, 2021

Elsewhere in Pulse's squad, Lindsay Keable will provide great experience and Paige Reed jumps across from Severn Stars for the day.

With the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship containing only the top eight teams from last season's final Superleague standings, Reed's Stars team-mate, Lucy Herdman, has been borrowed by Team Bath Netball.

"Anna Stembridge got in touch and I was over the moon to be contacted by her," Herdman said.

"After having a little chat, I decided to go for it and I'm really excited to play for Team Bath. I'm really enjoying getting to know everyone in the squad and looking forward to playing alongside them on match-day."

Saracens Mavericks are the final team yet to announce their squad ahead of Saturday's competition.

Watch the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix from 1pm on Saturday; there will also be a free stream on the Sky Sports YouTube channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland.