Suncorp Super Netball: 2022 Season shifts forwards due to Commonwealth Games

The 2022 Suncorp Super Netball season will begin on March 26

Suncorp Super Netball will start their 2022 season earlier than usual at the end of March, in order to accommodate the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The sixth season of the competition will begin on March 26, which is the earliest start date since the inaugural 2017 season.

This will give all eight teams time to partake in a 60-game season prior to the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which are due to place from July 28 to August 8.

"We're thrilled that a start date has been locked away, now our clubs and stakeholders have a date to work towards and fans can start to get excited for the start of the season," Kelly Ryan, Netball Australia's CEO, said.

"The Commonwealth Games is one of the biggest stages for our sport, and we have brought forward the season to ensure the Australian Diamonds and international athletes have the best possible preparation."

The league is currently working with the clubs and their new broadcaster in Australia to finalise the 2022 fixtures, including the Suncorp Team Girls Cup pre-season competition and the Grand Final date.

The news of this shift by the league will be welcomed by England's Vitality Roses head coach Jess Thirlby.

With the likes of Helen Housby, Jo Harten, Geva Mentor, Stacey Francis-Bayman and Eboni Usoro-Brown all being based in Australia for the 2022 season, Super Netball's shift ensures that they will have ample preparation time ahead of a home Commonwealth Games.

The Roses go into the competition as the defending champions, while the Australian Diamonds will aim to deliver a gold medal at Stacey Marinkovich's first major championship as head coach.

The current world champions - Dame Noeline Taurua's Silver Ferns - will look to erase the memories of a difficult Games in 2018, when the side finished in fourth.

Taurua, who took over in the aftermath of that disappointing campaign, is an exceptional coach and her outfit have looked increasingly impressive over recent months.