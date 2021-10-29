Black History Month: Camilla Buchanan and Layla Guscoth discuss Black excellence

Layla Guscoth and Camilla Buchanan sit down for an open and honest conversation during Black History Month

​​​​​​​Camilla Buchanan and Layla Guscoth discuss celebrating Black excellence without being defined by it, and the importance of taking pride in achievements and culture during Black History Month.

The duo, who have known each other for over a decade as team-mates and friends, believe that discussions about diversity, excellence and the celebration of Black excellence need to happen.

They believe that conversations, like the one Buchanan and Guscoth share during the new Sky Sports programme - 'Proud to Be: Layla Guscoth' - must happen all of the time, not just during Black History Month.

Buchanan has already explored the history of race and diversity in English netball through the 'Netball: Black Roses' documentary, and now, excellence, and Black excellence, is the focus.

Always a great day when spent with @BuchananCamilla. Cannot wait to see the finished product #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/v0csUjO8VC — Layla Guscoth (@LaylaGuscoth) October 28, 2021

The programme will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix for the first time at 9.30pm on Friday, and will also be available to watch On Demand.

It takes a deep look at Guscoth's experiences over the years as a Black netballer in both England and Australia, which she reveals were different in their nature. The pair also discuss her experience as a Black woman and a high achiever at university in the world of academia, and now ongoing as a medical professional.

Guscoth and Buchanan are exceptionally open and honest in sharing their views, in particular, around what Buchanan calls the 'million-dollar question' of when do we use the work Black and when do we not?

"It can be contradictory," Buchanan noted. "On one hand, we're saying that we want to celebrate and highlight that it's a Black achievement and Black excellence, but on the same hand it's just excellence and it's just achievement."

