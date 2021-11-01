Commonwealth Games: England, Australia and New Zealand among first six netball nations to qualify

England are the defending champions, having won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

England, Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, South Africa, and Malawi are the first six teams to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The sides were announced by World Netball and the Commonwealth Games Federation at the end of October, and in total, 12 teams will compete for the title next year.

The competition, in which England are the defending champions, will take place at the NEC Arena from July 29 to August 7, 2022.

England automatically qualified as hosts, and the other five places were secured as a result of teams' World Netball World Rankings - the top five Commonwealth Games Associations as of July 28, 2021 qualified.

Alongside the Vitality Roses, Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, South Africa, and Malawi will compete in Birmingham.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the international calendar, the Commonwealth Games Federation and World Netball also announced an extension to the qualifying period for the other six places.

The deadline for qualification will now be January 21, 2022, and this will enable teams to continue playing for ranking points until that time.

Once the deadline passes, the Commonwealth Games Associations that are ranked seventh to 12th in the World Netball World Rankings will also secure qualification into the competition.

Current World Netball World Rankings 1. Australia (Q) 2. New Zealand (Q) 3. England (Q) 4. Jamaica (Q) 5. South Africa (Q) 6. Malawi (Q) 7. Uganda 8. Scotland 9. Wales 10. Trinidad & Tobago 11. Northern Ireland 12. Zimbabwe 13. Barbados 14. Cook Islands 15. Zambia

"Congratulations to the top six teams in the World Netball World Rankings on securing their place at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," Liz Nicholl CBE, World Netball's President, said.

"World Netball will continue to work closely with the Commonwealth Games Federation and the Commonwealth Games Associations on the announcement of the remaining six teams.

"I look forward to seeing all 12 teams compete on this world stage in Birmingham next year and watching the athletes embrace this opportunity to compete at this important multi-sport event."

England's 52-51 victory over Australia in 2018 was one of the most dramatic matches in Commonwealth Games history

"We are already shaping up for an exciting competition. Netball was one of the highlights of Gold Coast 2018," Dame Louise Martin, the Commonwealth Games Federation President, added.

"That unforgettable final between Australia and England will always be remembered as one of the iconic moments in Commonwealth Games history.

"There is no doubt that we can expect more excitement and entertainment at Birmingham 2022, in front of passionate fans."