Netball Quad Series: England to host Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in January

England will start a Commonwealth Games year with Tests in front of their home fans

England's Vitality Roses will face Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in January 2022 when they host the 'Netball Quad Series' at the Copper Box Arena.

The four teams will go head to head once during the series, with a third and fourth-place game and a final played to decide the victorious nation. Every match will be live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Netball Quad Series - Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports YouTube channel January 15, 2022 Vitality Roses vs South Africa 2pm January 15, 2022 New Zealand vs Australia 4.15pm January 16, 2022 Australia vs South Africa 2pm January 16, 2022 Vitality Roses vs New Zealand 4.15pm January 18, 2022 South Africa vs New Zealand 5.30pm January 18, 2022 Vitality Roses vs Australia 7.30pm January 19, 2022 Third vs Fourth 5.30pm January 19, 2022 Final 7.30pm

"We are thrilled to be able to confirm the Netball Quad Series - one of the most anticipated international competitions in the global netball calendar," Fran Connolly, CEO of England Netball, said.

"To host such respected international sides in London, and to bring such thrilling netball action to our fans, is incredibly exciting for everyone at England Netball.

"Continuing to operate and deliver elite netball during these times remains challenging and our thanks must go to the staff and players from Netball Australia, Netball New Zealand and Netball South Africa who have worked tirelessly to confirm this event.

"2022 is a year like no other for netball in this country, and as we rebuild our game following the pandemic and look ahead to defending our gold medal in Birmingham next summer.

"The opportunity to host such a compelling international competition means we can keep the spotlight firmly on our sport, build excitement for the year ahead, and continue to inspire the next generation of netballers to get involved in, play and follow our game."

Awesome!! Cannot wait for this!! https://t.co/ue6WVphXDy — Lisa Alexander AM (@CoachLisaA) November 23, 2021

England Netball members can purchase tickets in an exclusive pre-sale window from November 23 at midday, with general sale tickets available from November 29.

"To welcome the world's best teams to London and reignite the Netball Quad Series is a great way to start the New Year," Jess Thirlby, the Vitality Roses head coach, added.

"It provides us with much-needed competition to test ourselves as we move ever closer to the hugely anticipated Commonwealth Games.

Can’t wait for this! It’s been a while but great to have Quad back for 2022! Looking forward to welcoming @SilverFernsNZ @AussieDiamonds @SPARProteas and battling it out on home soil 🌹🙌🏻 https://t.co/q3TBrViKdj — Jess (@JessThirlby) November 23, 2021

"Despite the challenges we've faced navigating the global pandemic over the last two years, we have managed to seek opportunities which have seen us take on the world's best, but overseas. Hosting international sides in front of our fans makes this series really special.

"The Vitality Roses are so proud to wear the red dress and represent the wider netball family and we hope to put out performances that they can be proud of too.

"The depth and breadth in quality across the team is the best I've known in recent years, and we continue to strive to be better with every performance."