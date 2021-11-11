Vitality Roses: Jo Harten returns and Funmi Fadoju selected for Jamaica series

Jo Harten is a key returnee for England as they prepare to take on Jamaica, live on Sky Sports

Jess Thirlby has named a 16-player squad for the Vitality Roses' series against Jamaica, including Australia-based Jo Harten and 19-year-old defender Funmi Fadoju.

The three-match series - the Vitality Roses Reunited Series - starts on Sunday, November 28 at the Copper Box Arena in London, before moving to the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham for back-to-back matches on December 4 and 5.

Jamaica are the fourth-ranked nation in the world and the series gives England's Roses vital game time ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

England vs Jamaica - Vitality Roses Reunited Series live on Sky Sports Sunday, November 28 Game One - Copper Box Arena Saturday, December 4 Game Two - Motorpoint Arena Sunday, December 5 Game Three - Motorpoint Arena

Alongside Harten's return, Helen Housby, Stacey Francis-Bayman and Natalie Haythornthwaite will all be back in England dresses. Geva Mentor and Chelsea Pitman were unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

England Vitality Roses Squad Imogen Allison* Eleanor Cardwell Jade Clarke Beth Cobden Sophie Drakeford-Lewis* Funmi Fadoju*/** Georgina Fisher Stacey Francis-Bayman Layla Guscoth Serena Guthrie (captain) Natalie Haythornthwaite (vice-captain) Jo Harten Helen Housby Laura Malcolm Eboni Usoro-Brown Francesca Williams * Will also feature in the England A fixtures ** Also selected for the England Development squad

London Pulse's 19-year-old defender, Fadoju is named in the Vitality Roses squad and she will also feature in behind-closed-doors fixtures played by an England 'A' side and England's Development squad.

"This squad showcases the depth and breadth of talent we have in the Vitality Roses team, and I am excited to bring this group of players together for the Roses Reunited series," Thirlby said.

"To welcome back the likes of Jo Harten, Helen Housby, Stacey Francis-Bayman and Natalie Haythornthwaite to the squad only helps to strengthen an already talented and well-established group.

"It is so valuable to be able to spend time together in camp in preparation for the games ahead. There is a great energy amongst everyone which speaks to the environment and culture we feel represents this team and that we work hard to cultivate day in, day out.

"The team cannot wait to get back on court in front of home fans, keeping focused on our preparation for the Commonwealth Games next summer and developing and building as a team, to make everyone proud."

England 'A' Squad Imogen Allison* Ella Clark Rhea Dixon Sophie Drakeford-Lewis* Zara Everitt** Funmi Fadoju*/** Brie Grierson Hannah Joseph Vicki Oyesola Natalie Panagarry Kira Rothwell** Olivia Tchine** *Selected in the Vitality Roses squad but will also feature in the England A fixtures ** Also selected for the England Development squad

England's 'A' squad highlights the significant depth of talent Thirlby has available to her, with Loughborough Lightning's title-winning captain Natalie Panagarry included alongside her club team-mates Hannah Joseph and Ella Clark.

With the return of both Harten and Housby, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis will also feature in the England 'A' fixtures, as well as being part of the Vitality Roses squad. Imogen Allison is also selected in both squads.

The England Development squad Thirlby has named is predominantly an U21 outfit. Many of the athletes in the squad are already well-known to Vitality Netball Superleague fans due to their impressive 2021 seasons.

Thirlby has selected the likes of Alicia Scholes, Kira Rothwell, Zara Everitt, Sienna Rushton, Olivia Tchine and Berri Neil and the team's fixtures will be confirmed in due course.