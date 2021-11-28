WATCH LIVE NETBALL: England vs Jamaica

Watch Game One of the Vitality Roses Reunited Series as England's Vitality Roses face Jamaica's Sunshine Girls - coverage is also live on Sky Sports Mix and Arena.

This free YouTube stream, which is available to viewers in the UK and Ireland, will start at 3.45pm and the first centre pass will take place at 4pm.

Jess Thirlby has named a 16-player squad for this series including Australia-based athletes Jo Harten, Stacey Francis-Bayman and Natalie Haythornthwaite, plus 19-year-old defender Funmi Fadoju.

The Vitality Roses' rivalry with Jamaica's Sunshine Girls is an intense one and this three-Test series will provide ample insights for both outfits ahead of next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

England vs Jamaica - Vitality Roses Reunited Series live on Sky Sports Sunday, November 28 Game One - Copper Box Arena Saturday, December 4 Game Two - Motorpoint Arena Sunday, December 5 Game Three - Motorpoint Arena

The second and third Tests of the Vitality Roses Reunited Series will also be shown live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland.

England and Jamaica will meet again on December 4 and 5 at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

