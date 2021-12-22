Netball Quad Series: Bongiwe Msomi to lead South Africa

Bongiwe Msomi leads a 14-strong squad for the Netball Quad Series

Bongiwe Msomi will lead the South Africa squad selected for January's Netball Quad Series which will take place at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The former Wasps player has been named as captain by head coach Dorette Badenhorst as the team prepare for their meetings with England, New Zealand and Australia.

The SPAR Proteas come into the tournament having successfully defended their Africa Netball Cup title, as well as playing matches in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The outfit will travel to London in early January ahead of the competition, which is due to start on January 15 at the Copper Box Arena in London.

South Africa Squad - Netball Quad Series Sigrid Burger Ine-Mari Venter Lefebre Rademan Elmere van der Berg Jessica du Plessis Khanyisa Chawane Izette Griesel Tshinakaho Mdau Bongiwe Msomi (captain) Simone Rabie Monique Reyneke Phumza Maweni Nicola Smith Zanele Vimbela

"Quad series is a clash between the medal contenders for Commonwealth Games," Badenhorst commented.

"For that reason, I see no better preparation than this tournament.

Netball Quad Series - Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports YouTube channel January 15, 2022 Vitality Roses vs South Africa 2pm January 15, 2022 New Zealand vs Australia 4.15pm January 16, 2022 Australia vs South Africa 2pm January 16, 2022 Vitality Roses vs New Zealand 4.15pm January 18, 2022 South Africa vs New Zealand 5.30pm January 18, 2022 Vitality Roses vs Australia 7.30pm January 19, 2022 Third vs Fourth 5.30pm January 19, 2022 Final 7.30pm

"As a team we want to perform very well at this tournament," the head coach added.

"I am looking forward to seeing how our new players will fare against top nations in the world and seeing how our combinations will work. This is a preparation for Commonwealth Games for us."

One individual who will not be part of the Quad Series is Karla Pretorius, who has recently announced that she will be time taking away from netball as she is expecting her first baby in 2022.

South Africa's first encounter of the Quad Series will be against their hosts England, before they take on Australia on the second day of competition.