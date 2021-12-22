Scotland to host European Netball World Cup Qualifiers in October 2022

Scotland will be aiming to be back at another Netball World Cup

Scotland will host the European Netball World Cup Qualifiers, which will feature the Thistles, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Wales, Gibraltar and Isle of Man.

The six teams will compete against each other in a bid to qualify for the Netball World Cup 2023, hosted by South Africa. The European Netball World Cup Qualifiers will take place on October 14-18, 2022 at Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

"We are delighted to have been awarded hosting rights," Claire Nelson, Netball Scotland's CEO said.

"The Netball World Cup is the pinnacle of the global netballing calendar and the event that all nations strive to qualify for and compete at, so being able to have the backing of our home crowd as we take on the rest of Europe gives us an important advantage.

"Here in Scotland, we have built a strong reputation for delivering world-class events and we look forward to working with the City of Glasgow and key partners to ensure that we put on an exceptional Qualifiers for teams, fans and global netball audiences."

A total of 16 nations will be part of the Netball World Cup 2023, and with England having already secured their place, that means only two from the European Netball World Cup Qualifiers will make it to South Africa.

"The World Cup Qualifiers next year are huge for us," Tamsin Greenway, the Scottish Thistles head coach, said.

"To be able to host this event in Scotland is very exciting news. We look forward to welcoming the other nations and putting on a strong performance both on and off the court."