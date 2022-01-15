Netball Quad Series: England Vitality Roses dismiss South Africa in opening match

England started a Commonwealth Games year in impressive fashion against South Africa

England's Vitality Roses started a home Netball Quad Series and a Commonwealth Games year with an impressive 71-47 victory over South Africa at the Copper Box Arena.

Jess Thirlby's outfit were inspired by an exceptional performance from shooter George Fisher. The 23-year-old arrived at the start of the second set of 15 minutes and instantly clicked with Helen Housby, Nat Metcalf and Serena Guthrie in attack.

England's elevated work going forward combined with great tenacity from their defenders, and the 21-goal quarter helped them take control of the match.

With a 37-24 lead at half-time, the Vitality Roses had considerable momentum going into the second half and once the 50-goal mark arrived, Thirlby used her bench to hand players opportunities to show that they deserve a place in her Commonwealth Games squad.

