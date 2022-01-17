Netball Quad Series: England Vitality Roses and Australia set to renew fierce rivalry

England and Australia are set to meet for the first time since 2019

England's Vitality Roses will take to court on Tuesday against their fierce rivals Australia, having waited nearly three years for the chance to pitch themselves against the top-ranked side in world netball again.

January 19, 2019, was the last time the two teams met on an international netball court and on Tuesday evening, each will aim to oust the other at the start of a Commonwealth Games year.

The Commonwealth Games in 2018 on the Gold Coast was the time and the place where their rivalry increased considerably.

The Vitality Roses' 52-51 triumph over the Diamonds secured them a netball Commonwealth gold medal for the first time in their history, and meant they became the first national side other than Australia or New Zealand to win Commonwealth Games gold.

"Everyone says it's like a dream come true, but I think for us it felt like a part of history," Tracey Neville, England's head coach at the time, said.

The contest and England's triumph after an impressive campaign, was a moment that marked a significant shift in perspective for world netball and in the Roses' mindset.

England's Vitality Roses celebrating their gold medal in 2018

When Jess Thirlby took over from Neville following the 2019 Netball World Cup she spoke to Sky Sports about the squad's view of netball's historical powerhouses, such as Australia and New Zealand.

Thirlby herself represented England from 1991 to 2006 and took to court at a home Commonwealth Games in Manchester in 2002.

"I think [what I took away] from most of my conversations with players, the experienced ones and the inexperienced ones, is this drive to want to achieve more," she said, at the start of her tenure.

"I was part of a generation where England were never expected to beat the top nations and I think walking into this environment and the landscape now [it's different].

"We did some tasks with a company and the feedback from some of the staff was that three years ago you wouldn't have been in the room with people talking and aspiring to aim for those gold medals, podium finishes and taking on the best in the world. There's a belief in the group now."

Netball Quad Series - Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports YouTube channel January 15, 2022 England 71-47 South Africa January 15, 2022 New Zealand 39-53 Australia January 16, 2022 Australia 60-40 South Africa January 16, 2022 Vitality Roses 49-46 New Zealand January 18, 2022 South Africa vs New Zealand 5.30pm January 18, 2022 Vitality Roses vs Australia 7.30pm January 19, 2022 Third vs Fourth 5.30pm January 19, 2022 Final 7.30pm

The belief Thirlby spoke of has continued to grow through every Test match and series that she has led as head coach.

Over the past couple of years since England last met Australia, the Vitality Roses have achieved significant milestones and developed great strength in depth.

A first series win in New Zealand and a first series victory over Jamaica since 2013 are their most recent achievements and now, Thirlby's Roses can test themselves against the world leaders once again.

Needless to say, Helen Housby who scored the match-winning goal on the Gold Coast, cannot wait for the encounter.

"It always feels a little bit different when you play Australia," she told Sky Sports.

"It's just because they're traditionally the Queens of Netball with the coverage the Diamonds get and Suncorp Super Netball being the best league. I always do feel extra excitement playing against Australia."

Vitality Roses Squad - Netball Quad Series Imogen Allison Eleanor Cardwell Jade Clarke Beth Cobden Sophie Drakeford-Lewis Georgina Fisher Stacey Francis-Bayman Layla Guscoth Serena Guthrie (captain) Natalie Haythornthwaite (vice-captain) Helen Housby Laura Malcolm Geva Mentor Eboni Usoro-Brown

Housby is one of a number of Vitality Roses who play their domestic netball in Australia. If you look across the squad, almost every member has experienced Suncorp Super Netball or ANZ Premiership netball and grown as a result.

"When I first came into the English set-up I was only playing against the goalkeepers and defenders of Australia once or twice a year when we had internationals," Housby said.

"Now that I'm living in Sydney and playing in Suncorp Super Netball, I play against them every week and I play against different styles every week. It's really important for the growth of the team."

You do have insights, just naturally, because you train with them and you play against them. You get experience, and you get comfortable playing against that style and against individuals you wouldn't have played very often in the past Helen Housby

Housby's point is extremely valid and alongside the Gold Coast victory and one in the 2019 Netball Quad Series, it contributes greatly to the Vitality Roses approaching Australia with excitement and not an ounce of trepidation.

The Diamonds have looked impressive since arriving on English soil, though.

Despite Stacey Marinkovich's team having played just four Tests in the past two years, and all of them being against one team - New Zealand - they've arrived in England looking sharp and in-form.

The Australian Diamonds are unbeaten so far in the 2022 Netball Quad Series

On the opening day of the competition, they dismissed New Zealand and then beat South Africa the day after. Against the SPAR Proteas, Marinkovich handed a debut to Sunday Aryang and ran different combinations to great effect too.

Just like England's Vitality Roses, the Diamonds cannot wait to get on court and meet their old foes once again.

"Since that Commonwealth Games in 2018, there's been a huge rivalry between us," defender Courtney Bruce made clear.

"We know how each other plays and what each other can put out there, so it's going to be a really good battle when we step up against them."

They say that patience is a virtue and having waited so long for this rivalry to be renewed, it's set to be an almighty clash at the Copper Box Arena on Tuesday night. Plus, with the format of the competition as it is, they may well face each other twice in the space of two days.

Watch every match of the Netball Quad Series live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel. England's meeting Australia is live from 7.15pm on Sky Sports Arena; New Zealand versus South Africa will be live from 5.15pm.