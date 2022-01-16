Netball Quad Series: England Vitality Roses produce stunning comeback to beat New Zealand

England's most-capped player was pivotal in turning the match against the world champions

England's Vitality Roses produced a stunning comeback to beat New Zealand 49-46 in their second match of the Netball Quad Series.

The home side, who had trailed by eight goals at one point, never panicked and instead used the latter stages of the first half to reel New Zealand back in.

Jade Clarke's arrival off the bench in the second quarter was the catalyst for the Roses' revival. They went into the half-time interval level at 25 goals apiece and then held a three-goal cushion with 15 minutes to play.

The final quarter saw the world champions pile on the pressure, however England's players remained calm and kept the scoreboard ticking to secure a second victory of the Netball Quad Series.

Historically, English victories over New Zealand have been hard to come by; the two outfits had met 103 times prior to this Test and the Silver Ferns had won 88 of those encounters.

However, the Roses' latest win over the world champions marks a third victory in their last four encounters and continues their winning momentum going into a fascinating contest with Australia on Tuesday.

Vitality Roses vs New Zealand - Quarter-by-quarter scores Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FT England's Vitality Roses 10 15 14 10 49 New Zealand 16 9 11 10 46

Following a game-changing outing against South Africa, George Fisher was rewarded with a start and Clarke was brought into Jess Thirlby's matchday 12.

Dame Noeline Taurua had described the Silver Ferns' 53-39 loss to Australia as a "schooling", and she decided to switch up her defensive-end.

Kelly Jury was tasked with marking Fisher, Kayla Johnson selected at GD, with Karin Burger aiming to diminish Natalie Metcalf's influence.

England's Vitality Roses vs New Zealand - Starting sevens England's Vitality Roses New Zealand GS - George Fisher GS - Maia Wilson GA - Helen Housby GA - Tiana Metuarau WA - Natalie Metcalf WA - Gina Crampton C - Serena Guthrie C - Claire Kersten WD - Beth Cobden WD - Karin Burger GD - Layla Guscoth GD - Kayla Johnson GK - Geva Mentor GK - Kelly Jury

In the first quarter, the Silver Ferns' unit did an excellent job. They pressured England on the centre pass and didn't allow Metcalf room to freely feed the circle as she had done against South Africa.

New Zealand capitalised on errors from the Roses in the latter stages of the first quarter. They continued to up the intensity as the second played out, creating an uphill battle for the home side.

England have recent experience at coming back against New Zealand though, they overturned a 10-goal deficit during the deciding Test in Christchurch last year to win the Taini Jamison Trophy.

Netball Quad Series - Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports YouTube channel January 15, 2022 England 71-47 South Africa January 15, 2022 New Zealand 39-53 Australia January 16, 2022 Australia 60-40 South Africa January 16, 2022 Vitality Roses 49-46 New Zealand January 18, 2022 South Africa vs New Zealand 5.30pm January 18, 2022 Vitality Roses vs Australia 7.30pm January 19, 2022 Third vs Fourth 5.30pm January 19, 2022 Final 7.30pm

With five minutes to go in the first half, the Roses started to gain interceptions and force held balls.

Eboni Usoro-Brown, on for Geva Mentor at quarter-time, coupled well with Layla Guscoth, while England's most-capped international Clarke showed exactly what 183 caps' worth of experience brings.

Clarke's timing and presence in attack helped settle Metcalf, and the rest of the team. England went back to playing at their pace and not at New Zealand's.

With the scores locked at 25 goals apiece at half-time, it became a two-quarter shootout for the familiar foes. Neither head coach made changes at the interval.

England's Vitality Roses will now face Australia on Tuesday evening at the Copper Box Arena

During the third quarter, the gap between the two teams didn't increase beyond two goals, until the final shot.

Guthrie's interception, one of many second-half turnovers from England's captain, raised the roof and created their key scoring opportunity. Fisher's long-range shot then sealed the Roses' 39-36 advantage.

From the first moments of the final 15 minutes, England attacked. They thrived off the energy from the crowd and yet stayed composed in the face of New Zealand having a quick route to goal with Grace Nweke on.

England's composure to just keep on scoring off their own centre passes cemented a productive day at the office and Australia await them next.

