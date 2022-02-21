Vitality Netball Superleague: Surrey Storm beat Team Bath, Saracens Mavericks remain unbeaten

Surrey Storm picked up their first win of the new season (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Surrey Storm and Leeds Rhinos Netball both secured away wins, while Saracens Mavericks remained unbeaten in Round Four of the Vitality Netball Superleague.

Mikki Austin's Surrey Storm outscored Team Bath Netball 62-58 on Friday evening, while Leeds Rhinos Netball edged out Celtic Dragons in Wales on Saturday, before Saracens Mavericks beat Severn Stars by 10 on Sunday.

Round Four of the Vitality Netball Superleague continues on Monday night with three further matches. London Pulse host Wasps at the Copper Box Arena and Surrey Storm return to court to face Loughborough Lightning at the Surrey Sports Park.

The other game of Round Four is Strathclyde Sirens hosting Manchester Thunder at the Emirates Arena. The match is live on Sky Sports Main Event, Arena and Mix from 5pm.

Vitality Netball Superleague - Round Four fixtures and results Team Bath Netball 58-62 Surrey Storm Celtic Dragons 52-57 Leeds Rhinos Netball Severn Stars 52-62 Saracens Mavericks Strathclyde Sirens vs Manchester Thunder London Pulse vs Wasps Surrey Storm vs Loughborough Lightning

Team Bath Netball 58-62 Surrey Storm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the contest between Team Bath Netball and Surrey Storm Watch highlights of the contest between Team Bath Netball and Surrey Storm

Surrey Storm used a purposeful third quarter to spoil Bath's homecoming party and secure their first win of the new Vitality Netball Superleague season.

Storm went into the half-time break 34-30 down, but rallied strongly after the interval and a 17-9 third quarter set them on their way.

After holding a narrow 43-42 lead at three-quarter time, shooter Peace Proscovia boosted their momentum at the start of the fourth and they held on to secure victory.

Team Bath Netball vs Surrey Storm - Quarter-by-quarter scores Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FT Team Bath Netball 16 18 9 15 58 Surrey Storm 16 14 17 15 62

"It was a great team performance from us and we really built from our performance last week against Thunder," Abi Robson, the player of the match told Sky Sports.

"We came into this match really believing in ourselves and that really showed on court."

Storm's work in defence, procuring six interceptions to Bath's two and seven turnovers to their hosts' four, laid the foundations for their result.

Celtic Dragons 52-57 Leeds Rhinos Netball

Celtic Dragons got stronger as the game continued in Wales (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Leeds Rhinos Netball survived an impressive second half from Celtic Dragons to leave Wales with maximum points.

Rhinos had held a 31-19 half-time lead and a strong 14-goal cushion after three quarters, before Dragons really connected and pressured them until the full-time whistle.

Severn Stars vs Saracens Mavericks - Quarter-by-quarter scores Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FT Celtic Dragons 8 11 15 18 52 Leeds Rhinos Netball 14 17 17 9 57

As a unit Shaquanda Greene-Noel, Annabel Roddy and Nia Jones picked off ample ball for their attackers to convert in the last quarter and Dragons' strong comeback lifted the home crowd.

Unfortunately for Dannii Titmus-Morris' outfit, the clock was not on their side and they ran out of time to complete their comeback and gain a first win of the season.

Severn Stars 52-62 Saracens Mavericks

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the match between Severn Stars and Saracens Mavericks Watch highlights of the match between Severn Stars and Saracens Mavericks

Severn Stars were also unable to convert a positive end to their match, when they hosted Saracens Mavericks on Sunday.

"If we could have had that momentum in the first half, it would have set us in a good space," Liana Leota, Stars' captain said. "There are lots of learnings [to take]."

Severn Stars vs Saracens Mavericks - Quarter-by-quarter scores Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FT Severn Stars 10 11 14 17 52 Saracens Mavericks 18 17 17 10 62

Over the course of the 60 minutes the home team missed 11 shots compared to Mavericks' six, and were unable to capitalise on the high penalty count against Mavericks.

For the visitors, Ine-Mari Venter continued to lead the way in their shooting circle, scoring 49 of their 62 goals, with Sasha Corbin carrying the load feeding her.

Razia Quashie's three intercepts, seven deflections and seven turnovers signalled that she continues to return to form following time out injured.