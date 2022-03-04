Commonwealth Games: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland secure places

Scotland are one of the teams to have secured qualification to the Commonwealth Games

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland's netball teams will all compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after securing three of the final six qualification spots.

Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados are the other three teams to take final qualifying spots and join England, Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, South Africa and Malawi this summer.

The 12-team netball competition will take place at the NEC Arena from July 29 to August 7, with hosts England as the defending champions after their triumph on the Gold Coast in 2018.

Commonwealth Games 2022 - Groups Group A Group B Australia New Zealand Jamaica England South Africa Malawi Scotland Uganda Wales Trinidad and Tobago Barbados Northern Ireland

"Congratulations to the final six Commonwealth Games Associations on securing their place at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," Liz Nicholl CBE, World Netball's president said.

"The Commonwealth Games is always a highlight in the netball calendar for the players, officials and netball family, and with this exciting line-up I am sure Birmingham will live up to that expectation."

The final six qualifying teams secured their places courtesy of their World Netball World Rankings. The qualification deadline was January 21 and at that point, the Commonwealth Games Associations ranked seventh to 12th secured qualification.

Although Barbados finished in 13th, they take the place of 12th-ranked Zimbabwe, as Zimbabwe are not a Member of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Northern Ireland finished the last Commonwealth Games in eighth, Scotland ninth and Wales 11th on the Gold Coast in 2018.

The Commonwealth Games schedule (Image: Birmingham 2022)

Team England to open schedule in Birmingham

Team England will be first on court at the NEC Arena in Birmingham and open their title defence on July 29.

The Vitality Roses will face an action-packed schedule as they bid to win back-to-back titles for the first time in their history.

Commonwealth Games - England's Group A fixtures Friday, July 29 England vs Trinidad and Tobago Saturday, July 30 England vs Malawi Monday, August 1 England vs Northern Ireland Tuesday, August 2 England vs Uganda Thursday, August 4 England vs New Zealand

The Roses' first match will be against Trinidad and Tobago. Then, they will take on the Malawi Queens on July 30, before partaking in successive contests on August 1 and 2 against Northern Ireland and Uganda.

The outfit's final group match will be a showdown against the reigning world champions, New Zealand on August 4.

Demand high for tickets

Netball's ever-increasing popularity in England, seen through the growth of the Vitality Netball Superleague and interest in the Vitality Roses, has been further underlined by a great demand for tickets.

"It's fantastic that we now know the final line-up of netball teams for Birmingham 2022," Matt Kidson, director of sport for Birmingham 2022 said.

"Netball tickets for the Games have already been selling very well, with tickets for 10 sessions, including the medal matches, semi-finals and all of the England matches currently unavailable.

"Now that we can complete the match schedule, I'm sure the remaining tickets will prove to be very popular."