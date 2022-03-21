Vitality Netball Superleague: Round Nine review

Strathclyde Sirens were victorious at home (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Round Nine of the Vitality Netball Superleague saw Strathclyde Sirens deliver a victory at home, Team Bath Netball fell to Wasps and London Pulse pushed Manchester Thunder hard at Belle Vue.

The round concludes on Monday night, live on Sky Sports, with Surrey Storm hosting Wasps at the Surrey Sports Park.

For Wasps, it will be their second game of the weekend after their 62-50 win over Team Bath Netball on Saturday.

Surrey Storm go into the encounter after a weekend off. Mikki Austin and her side will be looking to build upon the 55-53 result they produced in Round Eight against Saracens Mavericks.

Vitality Netball Superleague - Round Nine Strathclyde Sirens 51-41 Celtic Dragons Saracens Mavericks 51-53 Leeds Rhinos Netball Manchester Thunder 51-48 London Pulse Severn Stars 56-70 Loughborough Lightning Wasps 62-50 Team Bath Netball Surrey Storm vs Wasps - 5.30pm on Monday

Round Nine started at the Emirates Arena with Strathclyde Sirens taking on Celtic Dragons.

Sirens enjoyed the most productive campaign in their history last season and a 51-41 victory against Dragons will fortify them moving forwards.

Sirens' fast start - putting 13 and 15 goals on the board across the first and second quarters - laid the platform for their positive evening's work.

Captain Gia Abernethy took control from mid-court in terms of feeding their shooters, while Towera Vinkhumbo delivered in defence, producing five interceptions and seven turnovers during the match.

The Scottish franchise now sit in ninth position in the table and face Severn Stars on Friday at home.

Stars will arrive in Glasgow off the back of a 70-56 loss at the hands of Loughborough Lightning at the University of Gloucestershire Arena.

The return of Cat Tuivaiti provided a huge boost for Melissa Bessell's team, as did an 18-17 first quarter. However, Lightning put their foot on the accelerator during the second and third quarters, scoring 19 goals in each.

Lightning arrived without Nat Panagarry and Fran Williams, but had Ella Bowen and Zanele Vimbela starting in their defensive end and Hannah Williams taking over at centre.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Loughborough Lightning's win over Severn Stars Highlights of Loughborough Lightning's win over Severn Stars

Manchester Thunder were the other unbeaten side going into Round Nine and like Lightning, they maintained their record after 60 minutes of netball.

At Belle Vue, Thunder were pushed by London Pulse though, as Sam Bird's team continue to impress this season and come together as a strong unit.

Pulse kept Thunder to their lowest goal tally so far, which is a credit to their work in defence, particularly from Funmi Fadoju and Lindsay Keable at goal defence and keeper.

Not for the first time this season, Thunder showed the depth they have within their line up as they faced Pulse without Eleanor Cardwell. Nat Metcalf stepped up at goal attack alongside Joyce Mvula.

Thunder will now prepare themselves for a meeting with Lightning in the next round, which will be live on Sky Sports.

Wasps delivered a 62-50 victory over Team Bath Netball on Saturday and they were another side who set out their stall from the first whistle, with a 17-10 opening quarter.

Mel Mansfield's team faced an unfamiliar Bath squad, as the Covid-hit team had Tash Pavelin, Layla Guscoth and Imogen Allison ruled out. Kirsty Harris was also missing.

As a result, Stembridge handed a first Superleague call-up to Annie O'Rourke, plus first starts to Molly Hole and Lily-May Catlin. Anya Le Monnier also came on for her debut top-flight appearance.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the contest between Wasps and Team Bath Netball Highlights from the contest between Wasps and Team Bath Netball

Wasps' more established starting line-up saw Rachel Dunn and Lucy Parize share the goal-scoring evenly, with Ioana Christian and Leah Goss doing the same in terms of feeding.

They enjoyed a 31-21 lead at half-time and a 18-14 third quarter enabled them to withstand Bath's comeback in the final set of 15 minutes.

Wasps face Storm to finish the round on Monday night, while Bath face Saracens Mavericks in the next round.

Saracens Mavericks go into the encounter off the back of a 53-51 loss to Leeds Rhinos Netball at the Hertfordshire Sports Village.

South Africa international Ine-Mari Venter was missing for Mavericks and will be out for "a few weeks" due to a calf injury. Georgia Lees and Beth Ecuyer-Dale were also not available.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the encounter between Saracens Mavericks and Leeds Rhinos Netball Highlights of the encounter between Saracens Mavericks and Leeds Rhinos Netball

Mavericks went behind early against Rhinos and finished the opening quarter four goals down.

They remained behind on the board at half-time, before Brit Clarke arrived in the third and made an impact.

Rhinos also shuffled their hand in quarter three, with Brie Grierson showing her versatility and strength and producing outstanding netball at goal attack after her earlier productivity at wing attack.

